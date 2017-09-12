Demi Lovato Talks About Her Sobriety And Taking Care Of Herself

On September 9, Demi Lovato was honored at the Summer Spectacular Benefiting the Brent Shapiro Foundation For Drug Prevention. While she was there, the singer had the opportunity to speak to reporters about both her sobriety, as well as how she takes care of herself in all aspects of her health.

It has been seven years since Demi Lovato checked herself into rehab. While there, she was not only treated for bulimia, but was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder. While 2010 was when the singer found herself checked into rehab, in 2013, Lovato was also working on not falling back into bad habits and was said to be “living in a sober house,” according to Us Weekly.

While at the Summer Spectacular, Demi Lovato explained that when it comes to her sobriety, she is really trying to take things “one step at a time.” The singer said that every single day she is working on herself and her health. Demi Lovato also said that “every day is a battle.” However, while every day might be a battle to stay sober and healthy for the star, there are some days that are “easier than others,” and the ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer shared that she finds that there are even days when she actually forgets all about using and drinking.

Demi Lovato also made it clear that there is a lot more to her recovery and sobriety than just not drinking. The singer knows that all aspects of her health are important to her overall well-being. Lovato shared that she works on both her mental health, as well as her physical health. She admitted that twice per week she goes in to see a therapist, plus she attends AA meetings, and makes sure that she is always taking her prescribed medications.

Besides dealing with her mental health, Demi Lovato also makes sure that she takes care of her physical health. According to the singer, one of her major priorities is doing what she can “physically in the gym.”

Demo Lovato has been very open about her struggles with her health and sobriety over the years. While talking about how she takes care of herself, she revealed that when she first went to rehab, it was her manager who said that she had two options. Her options were to keep what was happening private, or she could share her struggles with the world and maybe help someone else who was struggling.

It was this discussion with her manager that made her realize how important it might be for other people to see her battle. Her hope was that if she shared her struggles with her fans, it might help someone else to realize they were not alone.

[Featured Image by Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty Images]