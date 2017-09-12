‘America’s Got Talent’ 2017 Spoilers: Semifinals Week 2 Performers Revealed

Time to move into the second week of semifinals on America’s Got Talent 2017, as we are now one week away from finding out the winner of America’s Got Talent Season 12. Yes, the AGT finale will be here before we know it, but before that happens, we have another set of performances for the semifinals on AGT 2017. So, who performs this week? Find out the semifinals Week 2 acts below in our America’s Got Talent 2017 spoilers.

Last week on America’s Got Talent Season 12, it was the first week of semifinals and we had 10 acts take the stage to perform for our votes. Darci Lynne was one of the standouts on the night, as she did move on to the finals. During her performance, she had her muppet flirting with Simon Cowell. This not only got praise from Simon, but it also seemed to embarrass him a little bit with those red cheeks.

In the end, we saw six acts eliminated and five acts headed to the AGT finale. The five acts that moved on to the finals were Preacher Lawson, Darci Lynne, Sara & Hero, Evie Clair and Chase Goehring. The singers have been dominating on AGT Season 12, so no surprise to see three of the five spots taken by singers, of some kind.

Give it up again for the first five finalists! #AGT pic.twitter.com/QCTzJ4mjAi — America's Got Talent (@AGT) September 7, 2017

For the new week of performances, here are the 11 acts that will be performing for our votes on America’s Got Talent 2017 this week:

Diavolo

Mandy Harvey

Colin Cloud

In The Stairwell

Pompeyo Family

Kechi

Merrick Hanna

Angelica Hale

Light Balance

Celine Tam

Christian Guardino

We have some strong contenders in that mix, as Celine Tam has been an early favorite to be the America’s Got Talent 2017 winner. You can add Angelica Hale, Merrick Hanna, Kechi and Mandy Harvey into that mix also. That means we are going to have a very strong week of performances on AGT 2017 and that will make it even harder for America to vote for their favorites.

Like last weeks show, we will start the week with 11 acts, but six of them will be eliminated and five of them will move on. That will leave us with 10 acts for the AGT Season 12 finale next week.

Who are you looking forward to seeing perform this week on America’s Got Talent 2017?

[Featured Image by NBC]