Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo: Jessa Reveals The Role Clothing Played In Their Relationship On ‘Counting On’

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s love story started with style. However, it wasn’t Jeremy’s tolerance of women’s trousers that made Jessa think that her younger sister might be interested in getting to know the Texas pastor.

During the season premiere of Counting On, Jessa Duggar and her husband, Ben Seewald, took their two young sons to Texas to visit Jinger and Jeremy for the first time. The group ate lunch at a restaurant on the San Antonio River Walk, and they took a trip down memory lane back to the night that Jessa and Ben first made Jeremy’s acquaintance. The couple was in San Antonio waiting for Jessa’s parents and siblings to join them for “a little family vacation” and had some time to kill. Ben decided to call up an old friend to see if he wanted to hang out for a while, but he was at work. However, he told the couple that they were welcome to attend a pizza party with some of his fellow church members. The host of the shindig turned out to be Jinger’s future husband.

“He said, ‘I’ll call up somebody and they’ll come pick you up and bring you over,'” Ben recalled, as reported by People. “We met up behind the Alamo; we walked up there and he picked us up and drove us over to [Jeremy’s] house.”

Kickin it w/ the wee lads at a wedding! Spurgeon is excited; Henry is confused; both are dressed to impress. A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Jul 15, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

Jeremy Vuolo and Ben Seewald immediately clicked, so they decided to keep in touch. Their friendship would lead to other outings, including the one where Jeremy first met Jinger. However, Jessa told her sister/BFF about the pastor two months before she would see him in person. At the pizza party, he was wearing a sweater that left quite an impression on Jessa.

“I remember what you were wearing that night because Jinger told me that she loved this certain kind of sweater and then you were wearing that sweater,” Jessa told Jeremy. “And so I thought, ‘Oh, Jinger would really like this guy’s style.'”

The day Jeremy became Payne Stewart…or at least looked like him. A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Jun 1, 2017 at 6:05am PDT

Jessa didn’t know how right she was at the time. Now, Jinger loves her husband’s fashion choices so much that she’s started to mimic his style. Jeremy used to play soccer for the San Antonio Scorpions, so he’s just as comfortable in athletic wear as he is in the dress shirts and slacks that he wears when preaching from the pulpit. Jinger has also embraced a sportier style. She recently purchased her first pair of Air Jordans, which she rocked with a Nike T-shirt and a pair of pink pants.

Before Jinger married Jeremy, she stuck to her family’s “modern modest” dress code by wearing a lot of long bohemian dresses and layered tops. However, as the Hollywood Gossip reports, some fans think that Jinger has started “sticking it to” her parents by wearing pants and shorts. Jim Bob and Michelle have always encouraged their daughters to wear “feminine apparel” like dresses and skirts. However, the parents relinquish control over their daughters’ closets when the girls get married.

@jingervuolo and I enjoyed a wonderful time w/ @heraldgandi & @littledebbie456 at the Getty Villa. For a more artistic vantage-point, see ????????'s photos. ???????? A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Aug 19, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

While Jinger Duggar might be free to wear pants and shorts now, she hasn’t yet been filmed rocking them on Counting On. She chose to wear a modest blue polo dress during her trip to the River Walk, where she and Jeremy had a blast playing with their nephews. However, Jeremy got chastised by Jessa when he took Spurgeon over to the edge of the San Antonio River to look at some ducks. The little boy decided to throw his bottle at the birds, and Jinger had to fish it out with an umbrella.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo admitted that hanging out with Spurgeon and Henry made them look forward to having a family of their own someday, but right now they’re “just enjoying being together.” In other words, they probably won’t be purchasing tiny sweaters and baby Air Jordans anytime soon.

[Featured Image by Jessa Seewald/Instagram]