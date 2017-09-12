Duggar Family, Divided By Josh Duggar Scandal, Reunite Over 9/11, Wife Anna Overdue With Baby Delivery?

The Duggar family recently has been under fire for a lawsuit that has divided the family. Jill, Jessa, Jinger and Joy-Anna Duggar sued the city of Springdale and Washington County, Arkansas, and InTouch Weekly for “breach of privacy” after it was revealed that they were molested by their older brother, Josh Duggar. This year, he attempted to join them in their court case, but now the sisters are asking the judge to stop him from doing so. Knowing that his wife Anna is almost overdue giving birth to their fifth baby, things have been tense in the family.

In 2017, Josh Duggar and his wife Anna have been trying to make their way back to the family’s spinoff show, Jill & Jessa Counting On. With his molestation, cheating, and other scandals, he got the famous 19 Kids and Counting canceled and was not allowed to appear in the new show.

But this year, the family started to feature him more on social media. Things got really serious when Josh announced that he and Anna are expecting their fifth baby boy this year.

“As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year,” they wrote in a family blog post in March. “Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!”

Things got even more complicated when Josh Duggar tried to join his sisters’ lawsuit, only to get rejected by them.

“It would appear that things aren’t hunky-dory if they are having public legal battles. That would indicate they’re not coordinating things with each other,” attorney Troy Slaten, who does not work with the Duggars, shared with E! News. “They are not on the same side […] If everything was good, they may want to help each other’s legal strategy but here, they clearly have opposing legal interest.”

Despite their disagreements in legal proceedings, it looks like the Duggars have reunited over commemorating 9/11 and their love for America. Unlike other national holidays, most of the family members took to social media to acknowledge the victims of the attacks and how, as a family, they continue to uphold American values.

Jim Bob Duggar, the patriarch of the family, took to Facebook yesterday to show how the events of 9/11 helped him think about the American way of life that he still holds dear.

Counting On fans remarked how “touching and heartfelt” his message to the history of 9/11 was. His children, Jill, Jinger, and some of their husbands also took to Instagram and Twitter to show that they still value what their country stands for.

#wewillneverforget911???????? A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Sep 11, 2017 at 4:46pm PDT

On the other hand, Anna Duggar, who has been back on Twitter this year, has not made any posts since she congratulated Joy-Anna and Austin for conceiving their first child three months after their wedding.

Do you think the family will manage to ride out many of the rifts that Josh Duggar created? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]