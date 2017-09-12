‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Gushes About Becoming A Grandma Again

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff has become a grandmother for the second time this year–and she couldn’t be more thrilled!

On Monday afternoon (Sept. 11), Amy took to Instagram to gush about Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s baby girl, Ember Jean, who was born on Sunday, Sept. 10.

“And my baby granddaughter is here,” she wrote in the post. “I’m so so excited and happy for Jeremy and Audrey. I’m a grandma again. Ember Jean is beautiful. What a blessing. My heart is full of joy!!”

In fact, Amy was so thrilled about the arrival of her granddaughter that she allegedly spilled the beans before her son and daughter-in-law could announce the happy news themselves.

According to In Touch, the two-time grandma revealed Ember’s birth in a now-deleted Facebook post on Sunday.

“My granddaughter decided she made us wait long enough,” Amy supposedly posted. “She was born today. Can’t wait to meet her. So happy and excited for Jer and Auj.”

On Monday, Us Weekly officially confirmed the happy news, reporting that Baby Ember was born at 9:40 a.m. on Sept. 10, weighing in at 7.13 pounds.

“She’s beautiful,” Jeremy and Audrey said in an interview with the outlet. “We are feeling so thankful and blessed that God has entrusted us with this little life. We are excited for the journey of parenthood that lies ahead.

“Welcome to our family Ember, may you be a glowing, fierce, and radiant light in this world.”

Little People, Big World network TLC also confirmed the news on Twitter.

????She’s here!???? Get all the details about Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s precious new daughter, including her name! #LPBW https://t.co/tS8LGuDxI9 pic.twitter.com/Yg3eJw70S5 — TLC Network (@TLC) September 11, 2017

Amy Roloff has been having a very exciting year. In May, she became a grandmother for the first time when Zach and Tori Roloff had their son, Jackson. Then in August, her only daughter, Molly, got married on Roloff Farms.

Meanwhile, the 52-year-old has also been enjoying her romance with new boyfriend, Chris Marek. The pair has been doing quite a bit of traveling, heading to Amy’s home state of Michigan in July and going on a motorcycle road trip to Canada just before Baby Ember was born.

I'm just hanging with my grandson Jackson because we can't wait to meet baby girl granddaughter/cousin. So so much love ???? with this little man. #amyssecondact #babyjroloff #grandmatime???? #thankful A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Sep 8, 2017 at 6:38pm PDT

Now that Ember has arrived, Amy can look forward to a wonderful fall season hanging out with her two grandbabies on Roloff Farms. Hopefully, that means that Little People, Big World fans can look forward to lots of adorable Instagram pics of Ember and Jackson hanging out with their grandma!

Are you looking forward to seeing lots of photos of Baby Ember? Tell us in the comments below.

Little People, Big World returns to TLC this month.

[Featured Image by Amy Roloff/Facebook]