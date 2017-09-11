‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2017 Winner Odds Revealed: Spoilers For Favorites To Win Season 25?

The new Dancing With the Stars 2017 Season 25 premieres next week, with plenty of fans predicting who they think will be the latest Mirrorball trophy winner. The latest DWTS will feature another star-studded lineup of celebrities taking to the dancefloor to show off their fancy footwork and skills. Helping them out as always will be the dance professionals including the Chmerkovskiys, Cheryl Burkle, Mark Ballas, Sharna Burgess, and Witney Carson. So who will win Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars? That has yet to be decided, but the latest betting odds may give potential spoilers as to who will be the latest winner to waltz off with the trophy.

Among the competitors in this season’s DWTS will be WWE superstar Nikki Bella, who also stars on E! network’s reality series, Total Divas and Total Bellas. According to the WWE Leaks website, Nikki has received odds of +1200 to win Dancing With the Stars, which means a $100 wager would pay out $1200 should Nikki win the Mirrorball trophy. That has Nikki among the lowest three odds listed to win this season, as she’s tied with Property Brothers star Drew Scott. The two of them are just ahead of Shark Tank entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran who has odds of +2500 to win it all.

There is already a clear favorite out of all of the upcoming contestants and that’s former boy band member and singer Nick Lachey. He’s listed at the Bovada sportsbook with odds of +400 to win it all. Three celebs are tied at +800 for second-place with Lindsey Sterling, Sasha Pieterse, and Debbie Gibson. Nick’s wife Vanessa is tied at +900 odds with Jordan Fisher and childhood actor Frankie Muniz. Rounding out the cast are former NBA star Derek Fisher, former NFL star Terrell Owens, and American Paralympian swimmer Victoria Arlen. Each of these stars currently carries +1000 odds to win the dance competition.

It’s a surprising group of odds for the latest installment of Dancing With the Stars as normally professional athletes are amongst the top favorites to win. In previous editions of the show, several NFL stars have left with the Mirrorball Trophy. They’ve included Emmit Smith, Hines Ward, and most recently Rashad Jennings. The former Jaguars and Giants star partnered with Emma Slater to win Season 24, edging out MLB star David Ross and his partner Lindsay Arnold on the dance floor. In 2012, former Green Bay Packers player Donald Driver claimed the trophy.

Could these odds be possible Dancing With the Stars spoilers for the Season 25 winner? One would have to think Nick Lachey has a “leg up” on the competition so to speak, based on his work with the bad 98 Degrees. However, there could still be some surprises in store as there are three other stars listed right behind Nick. Could 80’s sensation Debbie Gibson wow the judges and fans enough to show her love, or will members of WWE’s “Bella Army” support Nikki Bella and help her move towards the finale? It should be another interesting season of DWTS on the way.

Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars premieres on the night of Monday, September 18th on ABC.

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]