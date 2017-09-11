Are Vicki Gunvalson And Steve Lodge Still Dating? Rumors Claim They Are Engaged

What’s going on between Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge?

In recent weeks, there have been rumors swirling in regard to The Real Housewives of Orange County star’s relationship with Lodge, some that suggest the couple has split and others that have said they recently became engaged.

On September 9, All About the Real Housewives revealed that breakup rumors began swirling in August after Steve Lodge mysteriously disappeared from Vicki Gunvalson’s Instagram page and several cryptic messages followed. However, as the outlet revealed, Gunvalson and Lodge have since confirmed that they are back on by posing for a photo during dinner with her son, Michael Wolfsmith, and his girlfriend, Danielle.

“We hope everyone had a great Labor Day holiday. Beautiful night in California tonight, heat wave finally gone!” Vicki Gunvalson wrote in the caption of her photo.

Vicki Gunvalson began dating Steve Lodge several months ago and continued to share photos of him on social media for some time. That said, it remains unclear whether they split temporarily earlier this summer, or if they have become engaged.

Vicki Gunvalson’s romance with Steve Lodge began shortly after her relationship with Brooks Ayers came to an end and luckily for the longtime reality star, her family has been far more accepting of Lodge than they were with Ayers, who was accused of faking a cancer diagnosis during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 10.

As for their possible engagement, rumors began swirling in regard to Vicki Gunvalson possibly walking down the aisle on The Real Housewives of Orange County at the end of last week. At the time, a Radar Online report said that a “RHOC proposal” had taken place and noted that Gunvalson was madly in love with the retired police officer.

Radar Online also said that Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge had been discussing the idea of getting married since early on in their relationship.

