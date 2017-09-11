Shannon Beador’s Husband Opens Up About Marriage Problems On ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’

Shannon Beador and David Beador may have renewed their wedding vows during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 11, but they aren’t out of the woods yet.

Following David’s Season 10 revelation of having cheated on Shannon Beador for months, things between them appeared to take a turn for the better as they focused on their marriage in therapy but now, as the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County plays out on Bravo TV, they appear to be facing hardships yet again.

On September 11, Radar Online shared a preview clip from tonight’s new episode of Season 12, during which Shannon Beador and David Beador discuss their “rocky relationship” as their children, daughters Stella, Sophie, and Adeline, bake their mother a birthday cake.

According to the report, David kicked off his chat with his wife by mentioning that they had renewed their wedding vows one year ago. In turn, Shannon Beador told her husband that the ceremony was “the greatest gift of all.” However, after asking her husband how he felt they were doing, he admitted that things between them weren’t exactly perfect.

“To be honest, I wish things were a little bit better with us — a lot better with us,” he confessed.

Continuing on, David said that the past several months had been extremely stressful for Shannon Beador and noted that she doesn’t “do well” when she’s under stress. He also said that he tends to pull away when he feels that she is stressed out.

Shannon Beador told her husband that she was stressed out because of her co-star Vicki Gunvalson and the claims she made during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 11, which alleged that David had been abusive towards her. However, David said that he wasn’t bothered by Gunvalson’s allegedly false claims and wanted to see his wife let it go.

To see more of Shannon Beador, David Beador, and their co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

