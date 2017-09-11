‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Ami Brown Surrounded By Family While On Deathbed At UCLA Medical Center

Ami Brown is the matriarch of the Alaskan Bush People family. With the announcement of her lung cancer, everything has changed for the Wolfpack. Life in the backwoods of Alaska would have to be traded in for a place where Ami could receive the medical treatment she needed to fight the cancer.

The Brown family has been in Los Angeles with Ami while she is receiving treatment at UCLA. Unfortunately, no good news has been released at any time since the announcement of her diagnosis. Fans of Alaskan Bush People have watched and waited for news as bit and pieces were released.

As previously reported, Ami has continued to lose weight, becoming so weak that she was confined to a wheelchair. It was also announced that the treatment of chemo and radiation had not been successful and in fact, the cancer had reached Stage 4. The survival rate was reported as a mere 3 percent.

Now a new report by Radar Online tells Alaskan Bush People fans that Ami Brown is on her deathbed at UCLA. Her family is by her side and hopeful, even though she can no longer get out of bed. They have always said that faith is the main thing to have, and they have it. They are not giving up and will be by her side, no matter what comes.

There are a lot of unanswered questions regarding both the Brown family and the fate of Alaskan Bush People. Billy Brown and their seven children have handled the dismantling of Browntown in Alaska, and have prepared to start again in Colorado. Beyond that, there are a lot of details to fill in.

Some of the sons have said they do not want to continue with Alaskan Bush People and others have said Colorado isn’t for them. Both Ami and Billy Brown have encouraged them to do what makes them happy, even if it means leaving. Though the show could go on without them, Billy and the rest of the family are putting Ami first. There will be time for all the rest when Ami doesn’t need them by her side any longer.

