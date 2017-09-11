‘BB19’ Live Feeds: Houseguest Says CBS Picked ‘Lame Cast,’ Players Bash Kevin After POV Meeting [Video]

Following the Big Brother 19 Power of Veto (POV) meeting on Monday, houseguests could be seen on live feeds fuming, questioning CBS‘s casting skills, and once again bashing the oldest cast member of the BB19 season, Kevin Schlehuber.

It should be noted that spoilers have revealed Paul Abrahamian, who won the awesome veto medallion of power, chose not to use it on either of the two nominees, Kevin and Alex Ow. These two players were placed on the block just days ago by current Head of Household (HOH) Josh Martinez.

In spite of being informed that she would remain on the block, after Paul told her that he was not going to save her, Alex was extremely hurt and angered by the move following the POV ceremony.

At around 12:30 p.m. Big Brother 19 house time, Alex looked up at a live feed camera, presumably addressing CBS production, and said, “Let me have something for revenge.” She then asked, “Do we have a revenge thing… a jury buy back… something?”

Alex continued with,”…this is such a lame season. Nice job picking a lame cast.”

A few minutes later, Alex could be seen doing stretches on the floor and calling her fellow houseguests “Counterfeit little b******” under her breath.

Later, on live feeds, at around 1:37 p.m. BB19 house time, CBS production called Paul into the diary room over the house loudspeaker as Alex sat reading the Bible alone in the Have Not room. She could be heard softly saying in response to the call, “…douche,” but then quickly took it back noting she shouldn’t have murmured such a thing while reading a religious text.

Earlier, shortly after the BB19 POV ceremony, secluded away in the HOH room, the three safe houseguests, Paul, Josh, and Christmas Abbott, began talking about Kevin and how much they despise the man. Paul and Josh informed Christmas that Kevin had come to them right after the meeting, saying he’s been fighting his whole life, and making his case for safety this week.

#BBChristmas discusses "downward spiral of paranoia" that comes with being HOH in this exclusive vlog: https://t.co/r8H1gO9hdH pic.twitter.com/ruaHMXxCDk — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 7, 2017

This created yet another session of Kevin-bashing, and Christmas began arguing that the only thing Kevin had done this season was “plant seeds of b******* in people’s minds.” Josh interjected saying “The only thing Kevin has done is create paranoia and f****** s*** talk the whole season about everybody and everyone…” Christmas then aggressively spouted, “Whatever. F*** him.”

They began speaking about the upcoming HOH completion and Josh predicted Kevin would “spin in 500 directions and crash against that memory wall when I’m done with him…” He also swore to give a speech on eviction night that would “s***” on Kevin.

See video below of Paul, Josh, and Christmas bashing Kevin and other houseguests (Warning: Video contains strong language).

The three further mocked Kevin for believing he has the best social game in the house, and at one point, Paul said he was going to roll Kevin up like a blunt and smoke him in the upcoming HOH challenge, according to Big Brother fan site Joker’s Updates.

Big Brother 19 airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, and Thursdays at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. Big Brother After Dark airs live nightly on the Pop cable network at midnight Eastern Time, with the exception of Thursdays, when it is broadcast at 1 a.m.

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS]