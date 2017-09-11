Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Have Reportedly Moved In Together

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s relationship has reportedly been taken to the next level.

According to a new report, the couple, who went public with their romance in January, has moved into a luxury apartment in New York City’s Greenwich Village as Gomez continues to work with Woody Allen on a new movie.

Although The Weeknd is currently on tour and will remain on tour until later this year, Selena Gomez is now spending the majority of her time in the Big Apple as she tends to her filming duties with Allen. Most recently, as Entertainment Tonight revealed to readers on September 11, the 25-year-old singer and actress was seen sporting a tan trench coat, skinny jeans and white sneakers while on set on Monday.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s rumored new living arrangement, an insider said that they had chosen a “a low-rise luxury building in the heart of the Village.” The insider also noted that that moving into an apartment with her boyfriend is a “big deal” for Selena Gomez, who typically spends her time in hotels when she’s in the midst of working on remote projects.

Selena Gomez’s home base is Los Angeles but when it comes to her future career endeavors, she’s said to be “immersing” herself into the “nitty gritty of New York.”

According to Entertainment Tonight‘s source, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s high-end apartment features 11.6 ft high ceilings, Juliette glass balconies, and English kitchens, and similar units in their building reportedly go for $16,000 per month — or more.

In Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s bathroom, the couple reportedly has his and her vanities, a steam shower, and a cast-iron bathtub, and when it comes to their neighbors, Gomez and her boyfriend have reportedly been “very gracious.”

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd went public on January 10 after enjoying a dinner date at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles and have appeared together on the red carpet a couple of times since.

As fans may recall, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made their red carpet debut at the 2017 Met Gala and attended a Harper’s Bazaar event with one another days ago.

