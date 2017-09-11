Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Engagement Announcement Reportedly Crafted By Queen Elizabeth Herself

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are allegedly on the verge of a big wedding announcement. Fresh off Kate Middleton and Prince William’s baby news, the couple has reportedly turned to Queen Elizabeth to help work out the details. Will they make the big announcement later this month?

The wedding news was reportedly delayed because of Princess Diana’s anniversary and Middleton’s baby. With things calmed down, Hollywood Life reports that Queen Elizabeth is crafting the engagement announcement herself. Harry and Markle’s romance is stronger than ever, and it’s only a matter of time before they make the big announcement in what some sources are beginning to call “Operation Princess.” This will allegedly go down when Markle and Harry step out for their first public appearance on September 23.

Harry and the Suits star are expected to appear together at the Invictus Games in Canada later this month. The games are one of Harry’s favorite projects, and it makes sense that they would make things official at the event. But are they really ready for an engagement?

The actress has already met most of the royal family and recently spent time with Harry’s dad, Prince Charles, and his wife, Duchess Camilla. Insiders revealed that Charles wants Harry to settle down but isn’t pushing him to make a big commitment. He and Camilla just hope that Harry will make his own decisions and that he’ll be happy with whatever happens.

The only member of the royal family that Meghan Markle probably hasn’t met is Queen Elizabeth. Markle likely won’t sit down with the Queen until she and Harry are ready for the engagement announcement. According to MSN, however, sources revealed that Harry and Markle have already settled on a date for the big day. Insiders claim that they are planning on tying the knot on April 20 of 2018 and couldn’t be happier.

There’s no telling if a wedding announcement will happen later this month, but Kensington Palace is allegedly trying to reduce Markle’s involvement on Suits in preparation for the royal wedding. We can only hope this means that an engagement announcement is right around the corner.

Tell us! When do you think we can expect an engagement announcement for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Images by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images and Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]