Kourtney Kardashian Focuses On Kids After Going Public With Boyfriend Younes, Hangs With Travis Barker?

Kourtney Kardashian is focusing on her kids amid the ongoing drama involving their father, Scott Disick.

Days after a report surfaced which revealed that the troubled reality star had been hospitalized last month and placed on a 5150 hold, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, continues to be spotted with her new boyfriend, 24-year-old Younes Bendjima, and her children in Los Angeles.

“Night riders,” Kourtney Kardashian wrote in the caption of her latest photo on Instagram, which featured her oldest child, 7-year-old son Mason, and her middle child, 5-year-old daughter Penelope.

Also included in the image were Travis Barker’s two children, 11-year-old daughter Alabama and 13-year-old son Landon. However, when it comes to Kardashian and Barker, it is unclear what the nature of their relationship may be.

While Kourtney Kardashian shared an image of her kids with Barker’s children on her Instagram page, he didn’t post any photos of her kids on his. Instead, he told fans that he and his children were riding around in a Chevy Blazer just hours before Kardashian’s photograph was shared.

Throughout the ongoing troubles of her former boyfriend, Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian has remained focused on her three children, which also includes 2-year-old son Reign, and earlier this week, Kardashian was photographed visiting a doctor’s office in Los Angeles with their daughter.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima went public with their romance months ago during a trip to Cannes, France, and in the weeks that followed, they have continued to be spotted together around the world and recently visited Egypt.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima also recently visited Malibu and during an outing at a fair, they were spotted kissing as they sat beside one another.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were first seen together in France in late 2015, months after Kardashian’s rumored romance with Justin Bieber came to an end.

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, and their family, including her sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are currently in production on the 14th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]