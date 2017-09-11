WWE Spoilers: Cena Vs. Strowman, Reigns Vs. Jordan, Brock Lesnar To Offer ‘No Mercy’ Response Tonight On ‘Raw’

As WWE heads toward No Mercy, they are making sure to give the fans as many new and exciting matches as humanly possible and tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw will be no different. Tonight, there are two huge matches that fans need to be prepared for and it will pit four major superstars against one another. At the same time, there is an angry beast on the loose and Brock Lesnar is not going to keep quiet after Braun Strowman delivered a message last week.

The official website of WWE released their preview for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, and it is jam-packed with big-time happenings. Not only will Brock Lesnar be there, but Braun Strowman, his No Mercy opponent, will face off against none other than John Cena.

John Cena meets Braun Strowman one-on-one

This is quite the insane match to give away on free TV, but WWE is truly looking to build up its next big pay-per-view. Before leaving SmackDown Live, Cena faced off against Shinsuke Nakamura for the first-time ever in an epic battle and now, he must face off with a monster that is just looking to destroy everyone in his path.

Jason Jordan steps to The Big Dog

While John Cena is taking on the former Wyatt Family monster, his No Mercy opponent will have to face off against a young up-and-comer in Jason Jordan. Roman Reigns believes Raw is his yard and he watched as Cena defeated Jordan last week, but he’s going to try and show that anything John can do, he can do better.

How will Lesnar respond to Strowman’s destructive message?

Last week, Braun not only defeated Big Show in a steel cage, but he threw the giant through the side of it as well. That was a huge statement to make as he looks to capture the WWE Universal Championship, but Brock Lesnar isn’t just going to let him have it.

As reported by Wrestling Inc., Lesnar will be on Raw tonight and he’s going to have a strong response to the monster’s actions from last week.

Enzo Amore to appear on “Miz TV”

After being tossed aside by his former tag team partner, Enzo Amore has now found a new home in the WWE Cruiserweight division and he’s already in line to challenge for the title. As a number one contender, he has stepped up and will be a guest on tonight’s episode of “Miz TV” hosted by the current Intercontinental Champion.

It’s going to be quite interesting to see how Enzo reacts to earning a title match against Neville and how two of the mouths in the business face off when he meets The Miz.

Are Alexa Bliss’ days numbered as Raw Women’s Champion?

Ever since coming to Monday Night Raw in the WWE Superstar Shake-Up, Alexa Bliss has dominated and pretty much held the Women’s Championship the entire time. She has taken down all of her competition, but she has never had to face off with the woman who she once called a good friend – Nia Jax.

Can the man behind The Demon conquer Bray Wyatt?

It’s just an interesting turn here as Finn Balor finally brought out “The Demon” and he absolutely decimated Bray Wyatt, but now, they want to hide him again. Wyatt keeps taunting Balor to face him like a man and not a monster which leads to another match between the two at No Mercy.

Monday Night Raw is going to be just the kind of treatment that a lot of fans need after the stressful weekend dealing with Hurricane Irma. As No Mercy draws closer, WWE is building it up in a huge way with gigantic matches that are pay-per-view quality, but they want you to see them for free. John Cena, Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, Jason Jordan, The Miz, Roman Reigns…it’s really hard to say this is not a superstar-packed edition of Raw.

[Featured Image by WWE]