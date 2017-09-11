Kameron Westcott Net Worth: You Will Not Believe How Much The ‘RHOD’ Newbie Is Worth

Kameron Westcott may be the newest blonde bombshell on The Real Housewives of Dallas, but don’t let her looks deceive you. Aside from Westcott’s natural beauty, she also boasts brains and a whole lot of money. How much is the newest member of RHOD worth?

According to Life & Style, Westcott’s worth is estimated at around $4.5 million. The RHOD newbie married into wealth – her husband is a venture capitalist with Westcott LLC – but she also has the intelligence to back it up. Westcott graduated from Southern Methodist University with a bachelor’s degree and has built an impressive business portfolio over the years. As shown on RHOD, Westcott has her very own line of pink dog food called Sparkle Dog, which, aside from the pink color, boasts an organic blend of ingredients.

During the Season 2 premiere of RHOD, Westcott discussed the inspirations behind her love for pink and how it helps her cope with all the drama in her life.

Although being on a reality show is the exact opposite of living a private life, Westcott admitted that she likes “to live in a bubble,” adding, “I always say: Blonde by birth, pink by choice.”

Kameron Westcott and D’Andra Simmons join returning Housewives Cary Deuber, LeeAnne Locken, Brandi Redmond, and Stephanie Hollman for Season 2 of RHOD. According to People, Westcott was raised in Montecito, California, and is well known for being a part of the wealthiest family in Dallas. In addition to her own business ventures, Westcott is active in the charity scene and has a large social circle throughout the area.

Westcott met her husband when she was only 22-years-old. The couple has been happily married since 2009, and they share two kids: Hilton, 6, and Cruise, 3. The family currently lives in a massive 7,500-square-foot home in one of Dallas’ richest areas, Highland Park.

While Westcott has a lot of wealthy ties and can clearly think for herself, she also shares a lot of similarities with Legally Blonde’s Elle Woods. Whether this turns out to be an advantage on the show is yet to be determined.

Fans can see Kameron Westcott in action when new episodes of The Real Housewives of Dallas air Monday nights on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Bravo]