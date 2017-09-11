Miss Texas Calls Out Trump’s Response To Charlottesville During Miss America Pageant, Becomes Internet Famous

Miss Texas publicly called out Donald Trump for his response to the Charlottesville violence during Sunday night’s Miss America pageant, and the Houston native has become something of an internet celebrity in response to her candor.

As Salon reports, Miss Texas, Margana Wood, represented the Lone Star State at the annual pageant. As in all such pageants, Wood was put through a question-and-answer session, and the judges asked her what she thought about the president’s response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Trump, you may remember, received widespread criticism for his response to the violence, which left one person dead when an alt-right protester allegedly drove his car into the crowd. The president’s response was seen by some observers as too little, too late. He received further criticism for failing to condemn the Nazis and white supremacists who attended the rally, and for saying that there was violence “on many sides.”

Morgana delivered a blistering response.

“I think that the white supremacist issue, it was very obvious that it was a terrorist attack. And I think that President Donald Trump should’ve made a statement earlier addressing the fact, and in making sure all Americans feel safe in this country. That is the number one issue right now.”

The response drew applause from the audience.

Since her moment, Wood has gone on to become something of an internet sensation, with observers far and wide complimenting her for her candor.

Miss Texas just took a stronger stance against White Supremacists than @realDonaldTrump ever has #MissAmerica — Bill McQuillen (@bmcquillen) September 11, 2017

Latest Raw Story Info: WATCH: Miss Texas’ leaves everyone speechless with her response to Trump… https://t.co/LKjYz0RkaL via @IURadioNetwork pic.twitter.com/edEpCLz95K — IU Radio Network???????? (@IURadioNetwork) September 11, 2017

Miss Texas–a white woman–showed more integrity in 20 seconds than Trump has known all his life.#MissAmerica — Charles Clymer????️‍???? (@cmclymer) September 11, 2017

Unfortunately for Wood, she didn’t wind up winning the pageant. That honor went to Cara Mund, the first Miss North Dakota to ever win the pageant, according to the Washington Post.

Miss America 2018 Winner Is Cara Mund Of North Dakota (VIDEO) https://t.co/Te6wUe0qav pic.twitter.com/RgTSeQWq5k — Q1019 (@Q1019) September 11, 2017

The Miss America Pageant is not associated with the Miss USA Pageant, which was owned by Donald Trump from 1996 to 2015, according to Yahoo News. The Miss America Pageant is focused more on education, and provides scholarships to participants. The Miss USA Pageant, on the other hand, is more of a commercial venture.

As Rolling Stone reported in 2016, Trump has been faced with allegations of misconduct while he owned the rights to the pageant, including walking into the women’s dressing rooms, where girls as young as 15 were in various stages of undress.

[Featured Image by Wayne Parry/AP]