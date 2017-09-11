Jill Duggar Puts A Tortilla On Samuel’s Head And Critics Lose Their Minds

Jill Duggar has been the subject of several controversies over the last few months. From her dramatic birth with Samuel, to the missionary fundraising, there has been no shortage of drama. All of that has settled down, and now, Duggar is back in the spotlight because of her parenting. Jill has been accused of blanket training in the past, much like the method her mother reportedly used as she was raising her children. The latest move has sparked outrage from critics, and fans haven’t been as quick to jump to her defense as they have in the past.

Family outings are something Jill Duggar likes to share with the public. She uses social media to share moments with fans, especially those she finds particularly endearing. Unfortunately, a moment Duggar shared has stirred up plenty of commentaries. According to the Hollywood Gossip, Jill Duggar has come under fire for placing a tortilla on top of little Samuel Dillard’s head. While it is unclear why it was there in the first place, critics immediately assumed it was to shade his head from the sun during a family outing. Many criticized Duggar for not having a proper hat on the infant, insinuating she and her husband should have more than enough money to be able to buy such an important thing.

We had such a great time at our friend's place the other day @farmlandadventures Thanks for having us out! #feedingcows #hayride #pettingzoo #cornmaze #ponyrides #familytime A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Sep 6, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

The reason Jill Duggar is being slammed may seem silly to most. She could have used the tortilla as a joke, likely thinking the stunt would get plenty of laughs. Unfortunately, with all of the controversy surrounding her time in Central America with her husband, Derick Dillard, there is no slack cut for the young mother-of-two. Since July, the married couple has come under fire numerous times for various reasons. Taking shots about their children has become the norm for some, despite Jill never reacting to the vicious things said by the public.

Took a nice little stroll this evening with my two little munchkins. Israel, "tees" (cheese). #boymom #lovinit A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Sep 6, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

As a new season of Counting On begins tonight, more news about Jill Duggar and her parenting will come out. Fans are anticipating seeing the birth of Samuel at some point this season, along with some other monumental milestones that have happened over the last few months. In the grand scheme of things, Duggar using a tortilla to shade her infant’s head seems to be the least of her family’s issues.

[Featured Image by Jill Dillard/Twitter]