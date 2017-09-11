Demi Lovato Fans Think She Has A Girlfriend, Is She Dating A Woman?

Demi Lovato fans are claiming that the star may have a new girlfriend.

Fans of the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer flocked to social media to speculate about the star’s love life this week, and many claimed that Demi appeared to go public with her girlfriend for the first time during a recent trip to Disneyland in California.

According to fans, Lovato’s alleged girlfriend is Lauren Abedini, a DJ and producer.

A number of Twitter users tweeted out photos of the twosome holding hands and putting their arms around each other during their trip to the happiest place on Earth and claimed that the snaps prove they’re a couple.

“Demi Lovato spotted with her rumored new girlfriend Lauren Abedini; a DJ, Producer, charity runner, and feminist!” Lovato fan @ddlovatopedia tweeted alongside two snaps of the rumored couple during what appeared to be their first public outing.

Pink News also published the photos of the two making their way around the theme park. The pics appeared to be taken by fellow theme park goers on September 10.

Demi hasn’t officially confirmed whether she and Lauren are dating, but there’s no doubting that the possible romance has the former Disney star’s fans pretty excited across social media.

Fans tweeted their support for the potential couple on Twitter and shared sweet messages of love for two, who may or may not have gone public with a romance.

“Demi has a girlfriend. I’ve been waiting for this moment since cool for the summer I wanna cry,” @explicitalyanna tweeted amid the dating speculation.

“I’ve been waiting for Demi to get a girlfriend since 2011 I feel blessed,” @jilkermorgan then added, while @savahnabreezet tweeted, “Just when I thought I couldn’t love Demi anymore… she gets a girlfriend.”

While Lovato has yet to comment on the latest speculation claiming she has a girlfriend and is officially dating a woman, she has been open about her sexuality in the past.

The star has hinted at being bisexual in interviews and even sung about experimentation in her 2015 hit “Cool for the Summer.”

Denying that she was dating openly bisexual actress Ruby Rose, Lovato told Complex two years ago that she doesn’t put a label on her sexuality and admitted that she believes “love is fluid.”

“Humans are humans,” she continued while hinting at being bisexual in the interview, “and when you connect with somebody on a spiritual level it doesn’t matter.”

She made a similar remark about potentially having a girlfriend to People last year.

“It’s something I don’t think needs to have a label,” Demi told the magazine when candidly discussing her sexuality. “As humans, it’s just about a connection with someone.”

The singer and actress — who recently made the shocking confession that she was once almost pushed to suicide by bullies — hasn’t officially confirmed if she’s ever had a girlfriend or if she has one now, though she famously dated ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama for six years between 2010 and 2016.

More recently, Demi Lovato was linked to MMA fighter Guilherme ‘Bomba’ Vasconcelos, though they split in May.

