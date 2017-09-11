Leah Messer’s Daughter Spends Time With Jeremy Calvert’s Girlfriend, Brooke Wehr

Leah Messer’s youngest daughter, 4-year-old Adalynn, recently turned up on the Instagram page of Jeremy Calvert’s on-again, off-again girlfriend, Brooke Wehr.

Following new of their reconciliation weeks ago, Brooke Wehr further confirmed that she and Jeremy Calvert were most definitely back on when she stepped out with his daughter over the weekend.

“Batman has arrived,” Brooke Wehr wrote in the caption of a photo of her daughter, McKenna, posing with Adalynn and a man dressed up like Batman.

A short time later, she added, “and Elsa,” with another photo that featured a woman dressed as Elsa from the movie Frozen.

In Jeremy Calvert’s girlfriend’s new photos, Adalynn was seen with a Minnie Mouse bow drawn on her forehead and red hearts drawn on her cheeks. Meanwhile, McKenna was sporting a Wonder Woman crown at the event, which appeared to be taking place at a skating rink.

While Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr haven’t said much about their recent reunion, a report from Starcasm in August suggested that they had been back together for a few months. Then, weeks after the report was shared, Wehr took to Instagram and shared a photo of Calvert laying beside her in bed during a trip to Las Vegas.

Jeremy Calvert has been featured for the past few years on Teen Mom 2 due to his past relationship with Leah Messer. As fans will recall, the former couple got married in April, 2012, and welcomed their daughter, Adalynn, one year later.

Leah Messer also shares twin daughters, Ali and Aleeah, with her first husband, Corey Simms.

Jeremy Calvert began dating Brooke Wehr in 2015 after splitting from his now-ex-wife Leah Messer at the end of 2014 and accusing her of cheating. However, when Calvert and Wehr split a couple of years later, it was Calvert who was accused of cheating on Wehr.

