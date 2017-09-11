‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Alex Pledges To Sway ‘BB19’ Jury For Paul – Christmas Turns on Josh

Big Brother 19 spoilers from the CBS live feeds reveal that Josh got a clue too late and wrecked his chance to make it to the final two. Josh’s only hope is to dominate the final competitions. Otherwise, he’s headed to the jury – maybe even before Kevin. Things have fallen apart between Josh, Christmas, and Paul in these final days. Josh worked up the nerve to challenge Paul, but then wimped out. Josh’s only chance was to put Paul on the block this week after his HoH win, but he didn’t and then with Paul winning veto, he was shielded from a back door even if he pulled Kevin or Alex off the block. Josh’s chance of making it to the end are slim, and his efforts to blow up the jury on Paul might also fail.

Christmas loves Paul – Josh screwed

Other BB19 spoilers from the live feeds recently showed Christmas confessing to romantic feelings for Paul late one night when she was cam-talking. She’s also been asking Paul to sleep beside her in bed, has been spooning, cuddling and petting on him. While it’s not clear if Paul reciprocates Christmas’ feelings, it is evident that Christmas has abandoned her final two deal with Josh. Paul is her ride or die, and she’s even told the bearded one that she doesn’t mind going to the end with him and losing to him. Affection has trumped common sense it seems. Online Big Brother has coined the duo Paul and “Sh*tmas” and now refers to them as a “grossmance.” Pretty harsh.

If Paul wins the final HoH, Big Brother Network reported that he’ll likely take Josh instead of Christmas because he thinks he’ll do better with the jury against Josh. Jason would vote for Josh over Paul, most likely, but the rest of the house has strong anti-Josh feelings. Even Jason stirring things up in jury the past couple of weeks probably won’t be enough to take down Paul. Even evicted Christmas (if things went that way) would vote for Paul since she’s got feels for him. Kevin should be gone next, but even if not, Paul could beat the old guy. Christmas will take Paul to the end if she wins the final HoH. Josh’s only chance to get to F2 seems to be winning the HoH himself.

Alex to Jason's memwall pic: I'm sorry. I'll be seeing you soon. #BB19 pic.twitter.com/t2Awds1Igo — Big Brother Network (@bigbrothernet) September 11, 2017

Alex pledges to advocate for Paul with the jury

Another shocker from recent Big Brother 19 spoilers from the live feeds is that Alex plans to build support for Paul to win while she’s in the jury house. Paul came clean to Alex before today’s Veto Ceremony and told her that his hands are tied. Paul explained he couldn’t beat her at final two if they go together, which is largely true. After Paul told Alex that she’s going home this week, she promised that she would work on the jury for him to help him get votes because she doesn’t want Josh or Christmas to win. Big Brother Network reported that Alex pledged her vote and Jason’s to Paul, but she doesn’t know about the truth bomb Josh dropped on Jason.

On BB19 Thursday, Jason left mad, and Josh iced the cake when he said in his video that it was Paul’s idea to evict Jason. In Jason’s exit interview, he mentioned the betrayal and said the deal was for him, Alex, and Paul to go to final three then battle it out. Jason called out both Paul and Alex in his video. Jason said Paul and Alex “definitely had a hand” in his eviction. However, Jason said he planned to keep in touch with Kevin and Paul after BB19, but not Alex. Jason’s last words were that he put his “trust in two a**holes, Paul and Alex” but planned to bring Paul to his house and punish him by making him try rodeo. It sounds like Paul might not have lost Jason’s jury vote after all although Jason said he hoped Christmas would win this season of Big Brother.

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS]