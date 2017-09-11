Gary Shirley Looks Back On His Relationship With ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood

Gary Shirley recently admitted to overstaying in his relationship with Amber Portwood.

During a new interview, the Teen Mom OG dad said that while his years-long romance with Portwood saw its fair share of drama, he originally wanted to be with her.

“Now I’ve moved on,” the father of Portwood’s 8-year-old daughter, Leah Shirley, explained to In Touch Weekly on September 10.

These days, Gary Shirley is happily married to wife Kristina Anderson, with whom he shares a young daughter, 2-year-old Emilee. However, years ago, it was Amber Portwood who was the apple of his eye and, as fans saw on 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom OG, they had a real rollercoaster relationship.

Over the five years that they spent together, Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley were seen arguing and getting physical, and after their split, they engaged in a custody battle over their daughter.

“If I were to change anything [about our relationship], maybe myself towards her,” Gary Shirley continued. “I would have walked away a lot sooner.”

Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley’s relationship came to an end in 2011 after Portwood was dealt with a prison term due to a probation violation. From there, Shirley was given full custody rights to their child as he ultimately moved on to his new life with Anderson.

As for Gary Shirley’s plans for the future with his wife, he recently told In Touch Weekly magazine that he is hoping to one day have more kids with Kristina Anderson. However, because his wife has had her tubes tied, he’s not sure on what his exact plan of action will be.

In other news, Amber Portwood recently made her public debut with her new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles. As fans may recall, Portwood first went public with Glennon on Instagram just a couple of weeks prior.

Amber Portwood, Gary Shirley, their partners, and their co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Taylor Baltierra, and Farrah Abraham, are currently in production on Teen Mom OG Season 7.

No word yet on a premiere date for the upcoming installment.

[Featured Image by MTV]