Ryan Edwards And Wife Mackenzie Standifer Look Happy In New Instagram Photo, Despite Cheating Rumors

Ryan Edwards’ cheating scandal appears to have gone away.

Weeks after the Teen Mom OG dad was accused of trying to sleep with other women on the dating app Tinder, he and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, appear to be a happy couple.

“Fun little ride with my lovies,” Standifer wrote in a new photo of herself and Edwards on Instagram.

In the photo, which was shared with fans and followers on September 10, Standifer and Edwards were seen posing beside one another with goggles on their faces and their dog on Standifer’s lap.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer are newly married. As fans of Teen Mom OG will recall, the couple tied the knot during the finale episode of Season 6 during a courthouse ceremony with only a couple of people in attendance.

Around the time of their wedding, Ryan Edwards was facing allegations of drug use, and on the way to the ceremony, his now-wife questioned him about his potential use of Xanax. Months later, after entering rehab to treat his issues, Edwards was faced with more controversy when a Radar Online report claimed he had begun sending messages to another woman in mid-August.

According to the report, Ryan Edwards had not only been talking to the woman behind Mackenzie Standifer’s back, but he also asked her if they were going to have sex before requesting intimate photos and videos from her.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer began dating in 2016 and became engaged later that year. However, while they were previously planning to get married at a church in November, they ultimately chose to speed up the marriage and tie the knot during Teen Mom OG Season 6.

Ryan Edwards shares a son with his ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout, 8-year-old Bentley, and Mackenzie Standifer also has a son from a previous marriage. The couple does not have any children together, nor do they appear to have plans to welcome any more kids in the near-future.

Ryan Edwards, his family, and his co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Farrah Abraham, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood, are currently in production on Teen Mom OG Season 7.

