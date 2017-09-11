‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Opens Up About Cancer Battle On Instagram

Tamra Judge went public with her skin cancer battle at the end of last month, and over the weekend, after celebrating her 50th birthday in Carmel, California, the Real Housewives of Orange County star offered her fans and followers an update on Instagram.

In her post, Tamra Judge thanked her audience for their well wishes and prayers before revealing that she had visited the Hoag Cancer Institute’s Dr. Eisenberg one day prior.

“He explained everything to me and how lucky I am I caught it before it advanced. I walked out with a new tattoo (marker), folder, [surgery] date and a feeling of relief,” she told fans.

Tamra Judge first confirmed her health battle on August 27 with a photo of a small black freckle on her backside that turned out to be melanoma. At the same time, she assured fans that she would be fine as she focused on her faith and encouraged others to get themselves checked.

Tamra Judge’s melanoma discovery ultimately led the Real Housewives of Orange County star to cancel her birthday party in Cabo, Mexico, and instead stay closer to her home. That said, she still appeared to have tons of fun with her husband, Eddie Judge, and several other couples at a rented home in Southern California as she rang in another year of life.

In other Tamra Judge news, she and her oldest daughter, 18-year-old Sidney Barney, remain estranged following a heated social media feud earlier this summer. As fans may have seen, Barney took aim at her mother in a post shared on Facebook months ago by suggesting that Judge wouldn’t stop talking about her publicly, despite her many requests, and claiming she was an unfit parent to her and her younger siblings.

In response to Barney’s claims, however, Tamra Judge shot down the idea that she had neglected her children or had been abusive towards them.

To see more of Tamra Judge and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Peggy Sulahian, Kelly Dodd, and Shannon Beador, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

