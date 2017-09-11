Dave Grohl Confirms Justin Timberlake Is Mystery Pop Star On New Foo Fighters Album ‘Concrete And Gold’

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has finally confirmed the identity of the mystery pop star who makes a cameo on the band’s upcoming ninth album, Concrete and Gold. Grohl told Rolling Stone the mystery man is none other than Justin Timberlake.

Grohl first teased his band’s unlikely pop star collaboration in June, telling BBC Radio 1 that the Foo Fighters follow-up to 2014’s Sonic Highway would feature “a bunch” of guests, including “the biggest pop star in the world.” Grohl dished that the secret pop star sang backup on one of the album’s “heaviest songs.” Dave later told Rolling Stone the mystery singer was actually much more than just a pop star.

“I’d be amazed if anyone can really figure it out,” Grohl said at the time.

“But it was great and this person’s been around a long time. And I think I’ve met this person maybe a few times, but I’d never spent time with this person, and we had a blast together. And [he or she is] very talented – more so than I ever knew.”

Dave Grohl told Rolling Stone that the collaboration happened after Justin Timberlake hung out with the Foos during downtime between their separate recording sessions at EastWest studios in Los Angeles. Grohl revealed that the unlikely pals would drink whiskey in the parking lot and that it was Timberlake who initially asked if he could sing on the band’s record. Justin reportedly said he just wanted to be able to tell his friends that he sang on a Foo Fighters record.

Dave Grohl went on to say that Justin Timberlake provided “la la la” vocals on the title track to Concrete and Gold, adding, “He nailed it. I’m telling you, the guy’s going somewhere!”

In a group interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, Dave Grohl and the rest of the Foo Fighters revealed that it was a mutual decision to keep the identity of the pop star a secret. The band also dished on working with powerhouse pop record producer Greg Kurstin, despite the fact that some of the Foos had never heard of one of Kursten’s biggest finds—a little singer named Adele.

In addition to Justin Timberlake, Beatles legend Paul McCartney and Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman also made cameos on the new Foo Fighters record. McCartney plays drums on the track “Summer Rain,” while Stockman sings vocals on “Concrete and Gold,” the same track Timberlake appears on.

Check out the Foo Fighters Concrete and Gold track “The Sky is a Neighborhood” below.

The Foo Fighters Concrete and Gold drops September 15.

