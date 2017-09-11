Shannon Beador Bonds With Husband David Beador Amid ‘RHOC’ Drama With Vicki Gunvalson

Shannon Beador’s marriage may be facing tons of rumors on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but on Instagram, she and David appear to be perfectly happy with one another.

As Vicki Gunvalson claims to have evidence proving that Shannon Beador’s husband, David, was abusive toward her during their marriage, which Beador denies, the mother of three has taken to Instagram with a series of new photos, the latest of which was taken at a college football game in Southern California.

“Tailgating Trojan style,” Shannon Beador wrote in the caption of her latest Instagram photo of herself and David, which was taken on Saturday, September 9.

Shannon Beador and David Beador were first faced with Gunvalson’s allegations during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 11. At the time, Gunvalson claimed she had been made aware that David had gotten physical with her former friend, but according to the Beadors, it never happened.

The issue was also discussed during the Season 11 reunion special for The Real Housewives of Orange County, and months later, the storyline continued on Season 12 when Gunvalson was confronted about the issue and asked why she had not yet shared the alleged text and photo evidence of David’s supposed abuse.

A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Sep 9, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

After last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki Gunvalson took to her blog to explain that she would not be disclosing the texts and photos because that would only do damage to Shannon Beador’s marriage and family.

A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Aug 28, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

Prior to the abuse scandal, Shannon Beador and her husband, David, endured another scandal after he admitted to having engaged in a months-long affair with another woman. Luckily, after going to counseling, they were able to save their marriage and renew their vows.

To see more of Shannon Beador, David Beador, and their co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]