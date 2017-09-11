Scott Disick Has Severe Liver Disease: Is The Stress Why He Was Hospitalized For Psychiatric Problems?

Scott Disick has liver disease, according to a new report, and the stress of his diagnosis may have been the reason behind his much-publicized psychiatric hospitalization last week.

As The Hollywood Gossip reports, Disick was hospitalized last week and placed on a “5150” psychiatric hold. The means that police, and a judge, determined that he was a danger to himself and needed to be kept safe until he could get proper treatment.

Now, insiders close to the family are saying that Disick’s hospitalization was the result of a combination of factors. In addition to his heavy drinking and drug use, Disick had been refusing to take life-saving medication; it was for this reason that authorities determined that he was a danger to himself.

Specifically, authorities deemed that Disick’s refusal to take his life-saving medication was essentially a suicide attempt. He was placed on a psychiatric hold for 72 hours, the maximum allowed by law.

An unidentified friend says that Disick is part of a vicious cycle: the more he drinks, the worse his health gets. But the worse his health gets, the more the tries to cover up his problems with drugs and alcohol.

“Scott started using drugs and alcohol as a way to escape from his problems. However, the more he continued to drink, the worse his other problem became.”

Another insider says that Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner were the ones who called the authorities when Disick went off his medications but kept on drinking.

“Kourtney and Scott know that the incident was caused by him not taking medications that he is prescribed.”

Although the specifics of Disick’s liver condition have not been made public, as of this writing, a common liver problem caused by alcohol abuse is cirrhosis. As the Mayo Clinic explains, cirrhosis takes place when the liver is damaged by excessive drinking and the damaged tissue is replaced with scar tissue. Over time, the scar tissue hardens the liver, making it more difficult for the liver to function.

Unfortunately for Scott and other sufferers from cirrhosis, the damage cannot be undone. However, if the diagnosis is made early enough, and the patient makes the right lifestyle changes (for example, quitting alcohol) and takes their medication, further liver damage can be limited.

Unfortunately, Scott Disick’s recent behavior seems to suggest that he’s hasn’t been interested in giving up alcohol or taking his medications.

