‘Roseanne’ Revival: Sara Gilbert Weighs In On Johnny Galecki’s Possible Return

Roseanne revival news is starting to really roll in, and with the official casting of David and Darlene’s son, whose name will be Mark after David’s brother, fans are wondering whether actor Johnny Galecki will be reprising the role of David Healey for the new batch of episodes.

According to Pop Culture, actress Sara Gilbert, who plays Darlene Connor-Healey on Roseanne, recently gave an update on the revival and the status of Johnny Galecki’s return. Gilbert revealed that Galecki is in “productive, amazing talks” for a return and that she’s “hopeful” it will all “work out” for him to come back to the beloved series.

As many fans know, Johnny Galecki currently has a starring role on CBS’ hit comedy series, The Big Bang Theory. Johnny stars as Leonard, one of the fan favorite duo of Leonard and Penny (Kaley Cuoco). While Big Bang is one of TV’s highest rated shows, the Roseanne cast and fans are still holding out hope that not only will Galecki be able to return for the revival, but that he’ll want to come back to progress the state of the character that shot him to fame.

Meanwhile, Sara Gilbert has confirmed that things are going “great” and that the Roseanne revival is currently in pre-production. The actress turned talk show host added that sets are being built and that the writers are hard at work on scripts. While Johnny Galecki has yet to sign on for the revival, former cast members Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Fishman, Lecy Goranson, and Sarah Chalke are all set to return with Sara Gilbert for the project.

Gilbert says that she believes many fans will still relate to the Conner family today as there are not enough people on television who are struggling to pay their bills since that is a reality for many Americans today. Sara says the group is “grossly underrepresented,” and that she’s excited to give them a voice yet again.

Of course, the Roseanne series finale left a lot of questions to be answered. However, Sara Gilbert says she can confirm that Dan Conner will be alive and well in the revival.

The Roseanne revival is set to begin airing on ABC in early 2018.

