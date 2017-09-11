Does Kailyn Lowry Want More Kids After Welcoming Her New Baby?

Kailyn Lowry may have sworn off having more kids after her second child, 3-year-old Lincoln, and suffering a miscarriage two years later, but according to a new report, she hasn’t completely written off the idea of welcoming a fourth child in the future.

Although an insider claims that the Teen Mom 2 star is done having kids “for now,” the source also notes that Kailyn Lowry has changed her mind about kids in the past.

“If Kailyn were to meet the right guy and he wanted children of his own with her, then yeah, you can bet she would have more,” the insider told Hollywood Life on September 12.

Kailyn Lowry isn’t on board with raising any more kids as a single mom, and who can blame her? The longtime reality star already has three children of her own, and as the insider noted, it is exhausting to be raising three children alone.

Kailyn Lowry shares her oldest son, 7-year-old Isaac, with her former boyfriend Jo Rivera, who also has a younger daughter with fiancee Vee Torres, and 3-year-old Lincoln with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. As for her third child, who she lovingly refers to as “Baby Lo,” Lowry is currently co-parenting the child with her former boyfriend, Chris Lopez.

Kailyn Lowry conceived her third child at the end of last year but split from Chris Lopez shortly after learning she was expecting. Since then, Lowry and Lopez have been staying friendly with one another for the sake of their child.

As for Kailyn Lowry’s future dating life, the Hollywood Life insider said that the reality star doesn’t yet have a desire to involve herself with a new man. Instead, she’s reportedly staying focused on her family and her career as she juggles her three kids with their three fathers.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her growing family, and her co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

