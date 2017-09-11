LuAnn De Lesseps Scoffs At Rumors Of A Drinking Problem: ‘RHONY’ Star Says Getting Drunk Makes Her ‘Relatable’

LuAnn de Lesseps is trying to connect with the Real Housewives of New York audience more than ever. After dropping her title as the countess, de Lesseps believes her drinking problem helps her relate more to fans. Is the RHONY star in denial?

In an interview with Page Six, de Lesseps opened up about her latest drinking fiasco on RHONY and brushed off the idea that she has a problem. As fans will recall, de Lesseps stumbled off a ledge and into some bushes while enjoying a stay in Mexico. Although de Lesseps clearly pushed her limits, she isn’t worried about how her alcohol problem is playing out in front of the cameras.

“People loved it because it’s relatable. We’ve all been there,” she shared.

De Lesseps, of course, is coming off her dramatic split with Tom D’Agostino. The two were only married for around six months before calling it quits and getting divorced. Speaking of the breakup, Radar Online reports that D’Agostino has already moved on and is reportedly engaged to Anna Rothschild, LuAnn de Lesseps’ biggest nemesis.

An insider claims that D’Agostino gave Rothschild a massive engagement ring a month after breaking up with de Lesseps. The two were spotted enjoying a romantic evening together in the Hamptons over the Labor Day holiday. The source says the couple is in love and feel like they have a promising future together.

Andy and I get real tonight and talk about matters near and dear to my heart ????#life #real #heart ❤️ #change @bravotv #tonight 11pm A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Sep 6, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

Rothschild is a longtime enemy of de Lesseps, and her romance with D’Agostino did not come as a shocker. She also reportedly adores D’Agostino, so there’s a chance their romance will work out, at least for now. While the two appear geared up for a wedding, they will have to wait until the divorce is finalized before officially tying the knot.

De Lesseps and D’Agostino got married in January of 2017 and split in early August. While discussing the demise of her marriage, the RHONY star admitted that she reached a point where the blinders finally came off. Once she realized the nature of the situation, de Lesseps had to get out, though she doesn’t put all of the blame on D’Agostino. Instead, she believes the breakup needed to happen and that both parties are better for it.

#sundayfunday ❤️???????????? A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Jun 25, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

Tell us! Do you think LuAnn de Lesseps should tone down her drinking when the cameras are rolling? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Bravo]