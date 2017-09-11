Is Rob Kardashian Isolated From His Sisters? Kris Jenner Wants Him To Be Included

Kris Jenner is doing what she can to ensure that Rob Kardashian is staying in a healthy place as he continues to raise his young daughter, Dream, as a single dad.

According to a new report, Kris Jenner has encouraged her famous daughters — including Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner — against isolating their brother at a time when he needs them the most.

Earlier this summer, after Rob Kardashian attempted to get back at his former fiancée, Blac Chyna, 29, by sharing “revenge porn” on his Instagram page, the 30-year-old reality star and sock designer was slammed in court as she moved on with a new boyfriend, 24-year-old Meechie.

In the past, Rob Kardashian has been known to suffer from depression, and because of this, Kris Jenner has informed her family — who is currently in production on the upcoming 14th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians — to include him in their busy lives. As the Radar Online source explained, Jenner is worried that her son may embark on a downward spiral because of Blac Chyna’s new life with Meechie.

“She knows this is tough for her son,” the insider said.

Continuing on, the insider said that Kris Jenner is hoping that all of her kids will reach out to Rob Kardashian and begin spending time with him and Dream. She also hopes that doing so will allow Kardashian to feel like he’s part of their family.

As for Rob Kardashian’s relationship with Blac Chyna, Radar Online revealed that the model still has a restraining order in place against him.

When Rob Kardashian first began dating Blac Chyna in early 2016, the model appeared to be a good influence on his life, and just months into their relationship, Kardashian dropped a ton of weight. Then, after splitting amid Blac Chyna’s pregnancy months later, Kardashian seemed to take a turn for the worse once again.

In the months since their breakup, Rob Kardashian has returned to his reclusive life in Los Angeles and hasn’t been seen publicly for several months. Meanwhile, Blac Chyna continues to hit the town with Meechie as she continues to co-parent Dream with the reality star.

No word yet on whether Rob Kardashian will be seen during the upcoming 14th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

