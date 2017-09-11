Southern Charm’s Thomas Ravenel is once again seeming to antagonize fans on social media as he made a tone deaf and offensive comment, downplaying the severity of Hurricane Irma, which forced the evacuation of 6.3 million people from their Florida homes. At 8:42 a.m. on Sunday, Thomas Ravenel tweeted about the coming storming, wondering when the action was going to get started.

“Is this hurricane even moving? Anyone know of any good hurricane parties?”

Ravenel’s comments launched a storm of its own, with people calling him callous, tone deaf, and far worse.

Just last month, Thomas Ravenel went after Bravo exec Andy Cohen after he was irked at the media claim that Andy Cohen’s net worth and income was higher than Ravenel’s. Ravenel railed against a site called Celebrity Net Worth, calling it “fake news” while also giving the site additional attention.

“http://www.Celebritynetworth.com = a certified, bonafide, grade A # fakenews site.”

Ravenel was likely upset that the site put his net worth at $2 million (which does seem low considering he reportedly owns a plantation and a home in downtown Charleston), while they say that Andy Cohen’s annual salary is $2 million and his net worth is $15 million. All of the talk about net worth got Ravenel worked up, and so Thomas posted on Twitter that his net worth is higher than Cohen’s.

“You obviously know nothing about me. I could give two sh*ts about a tv show and I could buy @A ndy with a credit card, so…”

Cohen saw the post and fired back at Ravenel.

“How much would I cost, T-Rav!????”

Rainy ☔️ days and Mondays never get me down???? pic.twitter.com/Pv3bBWjAK8 — Thomas Ravenel (@Thomasravenel) September 11, 2017

But while suggesting he could buy Bravo’s Andy Cohen with a credit card was offensive, complaining that Hurricane Irma wasn’t strong enough and searching for a party at 8 a.m. set a number of people off. People wondered what he was thinking, while others thought he must be under the influence.

“He’s had 1 too many to drink, acting childish. I find it offensive myself. We have family in Florida and he sees it as a joke.”

A Ravenel Twitter follower named Melissa Lane posted her disgust.

“I was born and raised in Dade county [sic]. I’m heartbroken and worried sick waiting on news from friends. It IS offensive and hurtful.”

My little man with the master plan! ???????? #waterbaby #charleston #summertimeshine A post shared by Kathryn Calhoun Dennis (@kathryndennis) on Sep 6, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

Others who were evacuated to Georgia and North Carolina also reacted to Thomas Ravenel’s post, sarcastically apologizing that Hurricane Irma wasn’t exciting enough for the Southern Charm star. They implored Ravenel to apologize for such a thoughtless comment. One woman who seemed to support Ravenel told him this wasn’t his finest moment.

Then the tone of the Twitter post changed while responders suggested that Ravenel go and find the party down south of Miami at the tip of Florida.

“There’s a great one [party] at the tip of Florida. Go. Don’t miss it.”

Another poster suggested that Ravenel should head to the beach.

“They’re happening in Florida right now! They’re all on the beach though so wear your sandals and don’t forget your sunscreen. Have fun!”

Boating away from storm and enjoying the view at Edisto home. A post shared by Thomas Ravenel (@thomasravenel) on Jul 7, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

Just before Thomas Ravenel posted his tweet at 8:42 a.m. ET, the eye of Hurricane Irma hovered off of Key West at 7:10 a.m., with winds over 120 miles per hour, according to the New York Times. The storm slowly hovered over the Florida Keys and then ravaged Marco Island and Punta Gorda before making landfall in Naples.

The storm is now threatening Georgia and South Carolina, where Ravenel resides.

“About 540,000 people were told to leave the Georgia coast, and Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency for all counties. Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina have declared states of emergency.”

Praying for everyone in Florida!!!!!!!! https://t.co/cg2M8qSNBa — Kathryn C. Dennis (@kathryn_dennis) September 11, 2017

