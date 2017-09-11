Look Around Walt Disney World At Damage Caused By Irma And Update On Reopening Of The Parks [Photos]

As day breaks on September 11, 2017, there are millions of people who are feeling the effects of Hurricane Irma, which forced its way through Florida, leaving damage and destruction behind it. One of the locations that ended up being almost in the direct path of the storm was Walt Disney World, which received the brunt of punishment overnight from Sunday to Monday. Once the clouds lifted, pictures of the damage around the theme park giant began to emerge.

There are hundreds of thousands of people without power throughout numerous counties in Florida, and it could be weeks until things get back to normal, according to WESH. Walt Disney World is in Orange County, and through Monday, all four parks, two water parks, and shopping locations remain closed.

By mid-Monday morning, Disney revealed that their full assessment was underway to see what kind of damage or danger may have been caused by Hurricane Irma. Once that assessment is complete, there will be an official word on when the parks are set to reopen.

For now, guests are sharing photos and videos from the different resorts around Walt Disney World property to show some of the damage caused by the storm.

A number of resorts experienced trees falling over or limbs breaking off of them and crashing to the ground. There has been a lot of debris, such as leaves and limbs and even trees, being blown around places such as Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.

On Facebook, Tikiman’s Unofficial Polynesian Resort Page has a lot of videos showing some water rising near rooms and many trees down around the grounds.

On social media, many guests reported some flooding heading into lower level rooms and approaching their doors at resorts such as Pop Century and some of the All-Star Resorts.

No major damage at Pop Century. Just downed trees.All guests are told to stay in rooms until curfew is over #IrmaHurricane2017 #DisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/uk1LdKZp6M — betty reyes (@bettygurru) September 11, 2017

@Attractions Some shots from Port Orleans: French Quarter pic.twitter.com/TcGLIoECcp — Stuart, Becky & Leo (@StuartBeckyLeo1) September 11, 2017

There were some reports of leaky roofs here and there, but nothing like a downpour indoors. Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge also had some water coming in one of the side doors of the main lobby. As the full assessment continues, many will be happy to know that all looks good at Cinderella Castle as of now.

At the time of this writing, there are no reports of any injuries anywhere around Walt Disney World due to the hurricane. Also, parks are still closed throughout all of Monday and could reopen on Tuesday pending the final assessment, as the official website of WDW states.

“Based on the latest forecasts for Hurricane Irma and keeping safety top of mind, Walt Disney World Resort and Disney Springs will be closed through Monday, September 11. Resort hotels will remain open, though services and amenities will be adjusted. We hope to resume normal operations on Tuesday, September 12.”

Walt Disney World appears to have only suffered minor damage among its parks and resorts, but the full check-up is still taking place. Hurricane Irma brought forth damage, destruction, and even death as it headed toward the United States and tracked throughout Florida. Many are going to be dealing with the aftermath of this storm for a long time, and as the pictures show, even magical places like WDW are not safe from Mother Nature.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]