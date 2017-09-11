‘LPBW’ Star Jeremy Roloff Receives Congratulations Amid Rumors That Audrey Gave Birth On Sunday

Little People, Big World star Jeremy Roloff is receiving congratulations on social media amid rumors that wife Audrey gave birth on Sunday. The 27-year-old first-time expectant dad was last active on his personal Facebook account late on Saturday, but he was quiet on both Facebook and Instagram on Sunday. In Touch Weekly shared on Sunday that Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcomed their baby girl into the world on Sunday, and Little People, Big World fans have been sending Jeremy Roloff congratulatory messages ever since.

Audrey Roloff was due to deliver on August 31, and photos have been surfacing weekly on Little People, Big World fan pages, as well as Jeremy Roloff’s Facebook account, of the 26-year-old expectant LPBW mom sitting on an exam table. When an expectant mom goes over her estimated due date, the doctor begins checking the baby more closely, according to an article on FamilyDoctor. On her personal Facebook account on Friday, Audrey Roloff gave no indication that her doctor was planning to induce labor anytime soon, even though she was already over one week past due.

FamilyDoctor also notes that many doctors will only induce labor if a woman has gone two weeks past her due date, and on Sunday, Audrey Roloff was only four days shy of being two weeks past her due date. The Little People, Big World star by marriage reportedly didn’t have to wait long after Friday’s post, telling fans that she was going to continue with “another day of waiting” for baby girl Roloff to join them. A report from In Touch Weekly on Sunday shared that “the wait is finally over” for Jeremy Roloff and wife Audrey Botti.

According to In Touch Weekly, the Little People, Big World newlywed couple delivered their baby girl on Sunday, but the couple has yet to officially announce the birth of their daughter — the second Roloff grandbaby within a span of only four months. Rumors reportedly surfaced online that Jeremy Roloff and his wife for the last three years, Audrey, welcomed their baby girl after proud grandma Amy Roloff let the news slip on her business Facebook account. Jeremy Roloff has since been receiving congratulations on both his personal Instagram account and his personal Facebook account.

Amy Roloff deleted her post referencing the birth of her second grandbaby, but In Touch Weekly shared that Amy had indeed “confirmed the news” in a Facebook post that read, “My granddaughter decided she made us wait long enough. She was born today. Can’t wait to meet her. So happy and excited for Jer and Auj.”

Despite no official announcement from Jeremy Roloff or Audrey Roloff, fans continue to post messages of congratulations to the Little People, Big World couple on social media.

Ever since the birth of Zach and Tori Roloff’s first child, Jackson Kyle Roloff, almost exactly four months ago on May 12, Little People, Big World fans have been anxiously waiting for the birth of Zach’s twin brother’s first child. Zach and Jeremy Roloff are fraternal twin brothers, with Zach Roloff having achondroplasia dwarfism. Living with dwarfism is the premise behind the Roloff family’s long-running TLC reality TV series, Little People, Big World. Zach and Tori’s son, baby Jackson Roloff, was actually born with his father’s form of dwarfism, which is reportedly the most common form of dwarfism.

Zach and Tori Roloff constantly share photos of baby Jackson on their personal social media accounts, and now Little People, Big World fans say they can’t wait to see pics of Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s baby girl. The first public photo of baby Jackson was shared online two days after Zach and Tori welcomed their first son into the world, but fans speculate that Jeremy Roloff and wife Audrey might make the world wait until the next new season of Little People, Big World to show off the second Roloff grandbaby.

If the rumors are true that Audrey Roloff delivered her baby girl on Sunday, baby girl Roloff shares her birthday with several other important dates for the Roloff family in September. Both Amy Roloff and daughter Molly Roloff have the same birthdate of September 17, while Jeremy Roloff married wife Audrey Botti on September 20, 2014.

Rumors also began circulating online back in June that there would be a new season of Little People, Big World in September, as previously shared by PremiereDate. However, TLC has yet to officially announce a renewal for Little People, Big World or when Season 13 will premiere. TLC typically gives viewers a one-month notice before new seasons of Little People, Big World air.

[Featured Image by Jeremy Roloff/Facebook]