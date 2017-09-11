‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Parker-Kristina-Valerie – Lady Love Triangle Coming To ‘GH’?

General Hospital spoilers offer conflicting information when it comes to the love life of Kristina Corinthos (Lexi Ainsworth). Some GH spoilers said Kristina’s new love interest would be a woman her age. Then we saw her spending time with Valerie Spencer (Brytni Sarpi). But then Parker Forsyth (Ashley Johnson) is also back in Port Charles and Kristina’s still crushing on her ex-professor. Things are about to get really heated on GH with Kristina’s love life, but will it be with the older woman or the sexy young cop?

Valerie’s Kiss Made Kristina Blush

We saw on a recent GH that Valerie was trying to do her friend a solid when she kissed her at The Floating Rib on “ladies night” to make Parker jealous. What Kristina didn’t expect was how thorough of a kiss Valerie gave her. Val could have just put her arm around Kristina and gave her a peck on the cheek. But no, Valerie kissed Kristina deeply and passionately and Kristina was floored. It seemed to make Kristina forget Parker was even in the room.

General Hospital spoilers say that Parker took notice and that’s why she made sure to let Kristina know last week that she’s single, and was at The Rib with a friend, not a girlfriend. Kristina was just about to delve into that when Valerie showed up outside Kelly’s and interrupted the conversation. When Parker left Kristina with her “girlfriend,” Valerie reassured her pal that Parker is definitely jealous and her plan to get the prof’s interest is working.

Does Valerie Feel The Spark Of Lady Love?

Other GH spoilers promise in coming days that Valerie feels something is “missing” from her life. That something is love, but love from whom? Valerie has no interest in getting back with Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) after he and Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine) burned her. Valerie also had a failed fling with Dillon Quartermaine (Robert Palmer Watkins), but he’s leaving the show. Could it be that when Valerie kissed Kristina, there was a little spark?

Since recent official General Hospital spoilers published in Soap Opera Digest promised Kristina’s next love interest would be a woman her own age, that sounds a lot more like Valerie than Parker. It could be interesting, for sure, if Kristina and Valerie explored their mutual interest. However, a few behind the scenes photos from the set and comments from the actresses tease something more provocative might be coming soon. Will Parker, Valerie, and Kristina enjoy a complicated lady romance?

Kinda lovin' my new scene partners… see ya Monday #troubletrouble #threesacrowd #generalhospital A post shared by Brytni (@brytni) on Aug 26, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

New Pics Show Three-Way Lady Love

A few days ago, General Hospital spoilers from the soap’s official Instagram account showed a photo of the Morocco set with the romantic draped bed. On that bed were Parker, Kristina, and Valerie – with Kristina in between them. GH captioned it “And this is why we can’t ever leave [the actresses] alone when the Morocco sets are out” and showed them laughing together. Was the ABC soap hinting that there might be something sexy coming for the ladies?

Brytni Sarpi also shared a few pics of the ladies on her Instagram account with the caption saying she’s “kinda lovin'” her scene partners. Was the actress dropping hints about things to come? Then Lexi Ainsworth seemed to imply things are about to get interesting between the three when she shared a photo of her, again tucked between the two other actresses, captioned with “Threes company” and adding “Fun scenes coming up.” General Hospital spoilers from Soaps She Knows promise feelings grow soon between Valerie and Kristina.

Threes company. Fun scenes coming up on #GH A post shared by Lexi Ainsworth (@_lexiainsworth) on Aug 26, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

GH Spoilers – Soap Breaking New Ground?

General Hospital spoilers wonder whether the soap might be trying to one-up competing soap Young and the Restless, which has its own blossoming romance between two millennial ladies. Adding a three-way element of an older woman would certainly out-spice the CBS soap. We’ll know soon if GH is going there. It could be that the three wind up entangled in a polyamorous romance – or it could be that two ladies wind up fighting over Kristina.

If GH is going with a plot of three ladies in a love triangle, it would certainly be something fresh and new. General Hospital has hinted at this before with Lucas, Felix, and Brad a few years ago, so they might be flipping that same script and making a lesbian love triangle. We’ll see soon. Catch up on spoilers on a possible Nikolas Cassadine recast, Dr. Bensch lusting over Kiki, and more on Franco’s obsession with Jason and his imaginary friend. Check back often for more General Hospital spoilers.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]