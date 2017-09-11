Yolanda Hadid’s Ex-Husband David Foster Steps Out With A Mystery Woman As She Disses Him In Her New Book

Yolanda Hadid’s new memoir hits bookshelves tomorrow, and ahead of the release of Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease, the former reality star’s ex-husband David Foster has stepped out with a new woman.

Following the release of excerpts from the book that take aim at David Foster and his cold treatment of Yolanda Hadid throughout her battle with Lyme disease, the music producer was photographed with a brunette woman in Rome.

On September 10, Radar Online reported news of David Foster’s outing, revealing that he was holding hands with the brunette woman, who reportedly appeared to be much younger than him.

During David Foster’s outing with his rumored new girlfriend, he reportedly wasn’t too happy to be caught by the photographers. However, his pretty date didn’t seem to mind the camera attention as she and Foster ventured out for a sightseeing trip.

In photos, David Foster’s date was seen sporting a tight sexy dress and a leather jacket while Yolanda Hadid’s ex-husband kept things casual in a white shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes.

In recent months, David Foster has been linked to a number of women, including Elizabeth Hurley and Selma Blair, but when it comes to Yolanda Hadid, her dating life seems to be non-existent — at least at this point in time.

David Foster’s sightseeing tour with his mystery brunette comes just days after an excerpt from Yolanda Hadid’s book revealed that the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had learned that her marriage to Foster was over during a phone call.

As Radar Online explained, Yolanda Hadid has claimed that her former husband abandoned her amid her battle with Lyme disease.

Yolanda Hadid joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s third season as a friend of Lisa Vanderpump, and during Season 6, she faced shocking allegations of exaggerating her Lyme disease symptoms.

The following year, ahead of production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7, Hadid confirmed she would not be returning to the show.

