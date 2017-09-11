Kendall Jenner Boyfriend: Model Is ‘Definitely’ Dating Blake Griffin After Brynn Cameron Split

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin are reportedly “hooking up.”

Following a number of outings between the rumored couple in recent weeks, a source is speaking out about Jenner and Griffin’s relationship, claiming that they are taking their time getting to know one another after dating other people earlier this year.

“Kendall and Blake are definitely dating and hooking up,” a source explained to Us Weekly magazine days ago. “They are having a good time together.”

As fans may recall, Kendall Jenner was spending tons of time with A$AP Rocky for the past year but after she stepped out with Griffin in August, they seemingly went their separate ways after being romantically linked for about a year and a half. As for Griffin, he’s also newly single after parting ways with fiancée Brynn Cameron in July.

According to Us Weekly magazine, Blake Griffin and Brynn Cameron split two months ago but remain “on good terms” as they co-parent their two children, son Ford, 4, and daughter Finley, 1.

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin have remained completely silent about the nature of their relationship since stepping out last month but because they continue to be spotted with one another so frequently, many fans are convinced that things between them are heating up fast.

The Us Weekly magazine report went on to reveal that despite Kendall Jenner’s regular outings with A$AP Rocky in the past year, she and the rapper were never completely committed to one another and she was “always” seeing other people during their relationship.

As for Kendall Jenner’s relationship with Blake Griffin, who plays for the Los Angeles Clippers, they are said to be hanging out and having fun.

While Kendall Jenner may be enjoying the company of Blake Griffin, the Us Weekly magazine insider said that it is too early to label them girlfriend and boyfriend and noted that Jenner likes her freedom.

Kendall Jenner and her sisters, including Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, are currently in production on the upcoming 14th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

