‘Last Week Tonight’ Host John Oliver Rips President Trump As ‘Out Of His Mind’

Last Week Tonight host John Oliver has uncovered the root cause for what he sees as all of President Donald Trump’s many problems.

“This guy is clearly out of his fu**ing mind,” Oliver said of the president during the Sunday night return to his smash-hit HBO show.

As Exhibit A, Oliver offered up the ongoing issue of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) debate and how Trump recently put the well-being of more than 800,000 immigrants in danger by moving to strip away its legalities without so much as a through explanation.

“He’s all over the place,” Oliver said. “Dreamers have to go. Or maybe they can come back. Or maybe they don’t have to go at all. And in the meantime, 800,000 people’s lives are in the balance.”

Trump’s timetable calls for Dreamers to be shipped back to their native homelands in the next six months if Congress is not able to come up with an immigration fix.

Before announcing that firebrand of a decision, Trump likewise ignited great debate by moving to pardon former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio after he was convicted of a defying a judge’s order related to years of racial profiling on the part of his department.

During his time as Maricopa County’s top lawman, Arpaio deemed himself “America’s toughest sheriff” and often boasted about how hard he was on immigrant prisoners, many of whom had been taken into custody after being racially profiled.

“Presidential pardons are one of the most powerful tools available to a president,” Oliver said.

He further reasoned Arpaio made himself a household name by using inmates as “props for a reality show, and sometimes literally.”

At the time of the Arpaio announcement, Trump reasoned that the longtime sheriff was simply doing his job in keeping his community safe.

Again, Oliver took pained exception.

“He was not ‘just doing his job,'” he said. “He was also doing something illegal. You wouldn’t say that John Wayne Gacy was just doing his job, even though he was, by all accounts, a pretty good birthday clown. The real problem with Trump’s pardon is that Arpaio broke the rules he was sworn to uphold.”

Oliver previously blasted Trump for his handling of the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, stemming from a white supremacist rally.

Heather Heyer died in the clash when an admitted “alt-right” follower drove his car into a crowd of anti-protesters.

Trump was later perceived by many to be taking the side of white supremacists when he declared the blame for the violence should be equally shared by both sides and initially refused to denounce Nazi demonstrators directly.

“Incredibly, in a country where previous presidents have actually had to defeat Nazis, we now have one who cannot even be bothered to condemn them,” Oliver said back then.

In all, 19 others were injured, and two local officers were killed when their helicopter crashed while en route to the scene of the violence.

