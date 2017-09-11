Danielle Staub Fired From ‘RHONJ’ Again? Cast Shocked Over Newly Uncovered Racist Rant

Danielle Staub’s days on reality TV might be numbered. The cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey was reportedly shocked when they heard audio recordings of Staub on a racist rant and are demanding that she gets booted from the show. Will Staub get fired from RHONJ again?

Perez Hilton reports that Staub was caught yelling racial slurs at her ex-boyfriend two years ago. In the clip, Staub is heard saying the N-word multiple times and even calls her former boyfriend a “stupid f***ing Mexican” at one point. When they heard the audio, the ladies of RHONJ were so disgusted that they want Staub fired from the show and do not want her back for Season 8.

The only problem is that Staub reportedly plays a big role in the new season, so getting rid of her will not be an easy task. In fact, producers would have to edit her out of scenes and craft a new storyline that makes sense with her absence — both of which won’t be easy with the new season premiering in October. To complicate things further, Staub was not a part of the show when the incident happened and might fight hard to keep her spot.

According to the Daily Mail, Danielle Staub’s co-stars believe the racist rant will hurt all of their reputations and might even drop ratings for the new season. Staub appeared on the first two seasons of RHONJ. She faced an abrupt exit after Season 1 because of a disastrous fight with four of her fellow cast mates. Staub, of course, is most known for the table flipping incident with Teresa Giudice in Season 1.

The two appeared to be on better terms this past July after Giudice shared a photo of her and Staub on social media. Giudice wrote that she had a great evening with Staub, though she has not officially commented on her co-star’s latest scandal.

Season 8 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is scheduled to premiere on Bravo on October 4. The new season features Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Siggy Flicker, Margaret Josephs, and Staub.

