Chelsea Houska Celebrates Her Daughter’s Eighth Birthday, Shares Photo Of Baby Boy On Instagram

Chelsea Houska and her family celebrated the eighth birthday of her oldest child, daughter Aubree, at the end of last week.

As she and her husband, Cole DeBoer, prepare to celebrate their marriage with a second wedding ceremony later this year, the Teen Mom 2 star has remained active on social media, and on September 8, she posted a birthday photo of her daughter.

“And just like that, she’s 8 years old happy birthday to my favorite girl!!!” Chelsea Houska wrote in the caption of the image, which featured Aubree posing in a floral dress and jean jacket.

Chelsea Houska shares her oldest child with her ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind, who recently took a step back from filming Teen Mom 2. As fans may recall, Lind and his relationship with Houska were once main storylines on the show, but after feeling that MTV’s edits were out to get him, he chose to distance himself from the spotlight.

Earlier this year, a source spoke to Radar Online about Adam Lind’s future on Teen Mom 2, revealing that because he was sick of “being bashed,” he no longer intended to film.

There have also been rumors claiming Chelsea Houska may be nearing the end of her run on the show due to her own discrepancies with the edits made to footage of her and her family.

A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Sep 7, 2017 at 6:13am PDT

Throughout the past several weeks, Chelsea Houska has been vocal about her frustrations with the edits of Teen Mom 2 and even accused MTV of turning her great family moments into “s**t” on Twitter.

Chelsea Houska has also continued to share photos of her son, Watson, who arrived this past January.

A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Sep 11, 2017 at 5:34am PDT

As Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer near the date of their second wedding, which has yet to be publicly confirmed, she has been sharing details of the moments leading up to her nuptials with her fans and followers online. Most recently, the reality star said she and a friend were traveling out of town to get the wedding dress she initially ordered last year before getting pregnant with her baby boy, Watson.

To see more of Chelsea Houska, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]