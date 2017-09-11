Audrey Roloff Pregnancy Watch: The Latest Details On ‘LPBW’ Star’s Health, Labor, Delivery, And More [UPDATE]

Reader’s Note: This is a developing story.

Over the past two weekends, The Inquisitr closely followed the Roloff family’s online activities to get the latest details on the impending birth of Baby Girl Roloff. This past weekend was quite interesting, since both Audrey and Jeremy Roloff went under the radar midway through Saturday. Since then, the reality TV couple has been absent from the family’s official updates, encouraging many Little People, Big World fans to believe that Auj finally went into labor.

As this week starts anew, join us once more as we eagerly keep an eye for any new details surrounding the impending birth of Baby Girl Roloff. The long journey of Jeremy and Audrey’s child has been well-documented in social media, and at 41 weeks, the youngest member of the Roloff family is certainly taking her time. If fan speculations are any indication, however, it seems like the wait is almost over.

Here then, is The Inquisitr‘s third and possibly final Audrey Roloff Pregnancy Watch. Just like the previous two, do refresh this page every so often to get the latest developments about the birth of Baby Girl Roloff.

The Latest as of September 11, 9:30 a.m. EST, Monday

Amidst the radio silence in Audrey and Jeremy’s social media pages, some members of the Roloff family remain active in their respective Facebook and Instagram pages. Tori Roloff still updated her followers about her fun Sunday with Baby Jackson, and Matt spent a lot of his weekend sharing the launch of his latest work, a children’s book titled Little Lucy, Big Race, to his Facebook fans.

Yesterday was my due date! I can't believe I've been carrying this bump of love for 9 months! Baby girl we are so eager to meet you! In case you missed it, I did a 3rd trimester of pregnancy update over on my blog aujpoj.com ????#40weekspregnant #journeyofjerandauj A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on Sep 1, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

Audrey and Jeremy’s social media pages are pretty much buried in the well-wishes of fans, many of whom believe that the reality TV couple already had their child. Considering that the couple did announce that they would like the birth of their first child to be as intimate as possible, the pair’s sudden departure from social media makes perfect sense. In Audrey’s Instagram page alone, many of her fans are convinced that the LPBW star had already given birth.

“Aaaah I’m assuming baby girl is here since you’ve been silent for a few days!!! Congratulations!!! I can’t wait to see all the pictures + videos!” one fan wrote.

“@audreyroloff it’s been a quiet couple days for you and @jeremyroloff. Praying if it’s baby time that you have a beautiful, healthy, empowered birth and baby girl!!” wrote another.

Rumors are also abounding that Amy Roloff referenced the birth of her second grandchild at some point in the weekend. These speculations, however, could not be confirmed, as there is no trace of the alleged post in either Amy or Audrey’s official social media pages.

So is Baby Girl Roloff here already? The next few days will definitely hold the answer!

