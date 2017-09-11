Leah Messer Questioned About Being ‘Drunk’ By Catelynn Lowell On Twitter

Did Leah Messer just get into a Twitter feud with her fellow Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell?

Over the weekend, Leah Messer reportedly shared a clip from Teen Mom 2. However, while the cast of the show regularly shares new sneak peeks and clips from recent episodes, Messer allegedly posted a link to the trailer for last year’s sixth season of the show.

“Leah? You drunk, girl? You’re posting a trailer for season 6,” Catelynn Lowell wrote after seeing what Leah Messer had shared.

“I’m pretty sure the wrong link posted to Twitter. Drunk? No,” Leah Messer responded.

While Leah Messer may have seemed to be a bit peeved at Catelynn Lowell’s speculation, Lowell quickly shut down the idea that she was drunk and tweeting and told Messer that she knew she wasn’t truly intoxicated. That said, it may be a touchy issue for Messer.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 will recall, Leah Messer has faced allegations of drug use for the past couple of years and during one particular scene from a previous season of the series, she appeared to nod out while holding her niece. She was also accused of having a drug issue by her first husband, Corey Simms, and a “prescription pill problem” by her second husband, Jeremy Calvert.

A post shared by Ḻε@ℏ Ɖ@ẘƞ ♕✰ (@leahdawn92mtv) on Sep 9, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

Although Leah Messer faced shocking claims years ago and ultimately entered into a weeks-long treatment program in Arizona in 2015, she claimed she did so due to struggles with anxiety and depression. She also denied being addicted to drugs.

A post shared by Ḻε@ℏ Ɖ@ẘƞ ♕✰ (@leahdawn92mtv) on Sep 8, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

In other Leah Messer news, the reality star continues to hint at a new romance on social media. While she has yet to share any photos of a potential new man, she recently posted a photo of a bouquet of flowers and told her fans and followers on Instagram that someone had made her feel special.

To see more of Leah Messer, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]