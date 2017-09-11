Melania Trump In Black Dress, Held Hands Tightly With President As They Took Moment Of Silence On 9/11 [Video]

First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump commemorated their first 9/11 as leaders of the nation in a solemn ceremony on Monday, September 11. Melania wore a black dress that was cinched at the waist with a belt as she and President Trump held hands tightly walking across the lawn of the White House. After waiting several minutes for President Trump and Melania to emerge, the crowd – which included Ivanka Trump wearing a long emerald green dress and her husband, Jared Kushner, by her side – watched as Melania and President Trump walked to the center of the crowd.

Melania once again wore black high heel shoes that she navigated in the grass as she walked with the president between the crowd. Melania’s flared black dress billowed a bit in the wind as Melania and President Trump eventually bowed their heads in silence. Without any words, Melania and President Trump walked back in the White House, as President Trump saluted the military guards on hand. President Trump placed a hand on Melania’s back as they entered the White House once more when the ceremony was completed. President Trump and Melania Trump also placed their hands on their hearts as they stood for the moment of silence.

President Trump wore his standard dark blue suit and a U.S. flag pin as he marked the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks with Melania on the South Lawn of the White House. Melania and President Trump chose the short ceremony to mark the almost 3,000 souls who lost their lives after hijackers flew commercial airplanes into the World Trade Center buildings as well as the Pentagon. Another plane crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The remembrance was set to approximate the time that the first airplane struck one of the Twin Towers on the morning of the tragedy.

Melania and President Trump are also set to appear at a Pentagon ceremony to mark the events of 9/11. As reported by the Daily Mail, the tragedy of the 9/11 attacks was personal for President Trump, who has claimed to have suffered the loss of “hundreds of friends” during the terrorist attacks. President Trump also said that he helped in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, even clearing rubble and debris. Mr. Trump did not provide the public with the names of those friends lost in the attacks but did say he knew a Catholic priest who lost his life in service as a chaplain to the New York City Fire Department.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]