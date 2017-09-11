Is Farrah Abraham Dating Simon Saran? She Claims Her Daughter Sophia ‘Doesn’t Like Him’

Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran broke up earlier this year but last month, they reportedly went on vacation together and quickly prompted rumors of a potential reconciliation.

As fans may have seen, Abraham and Saran began sharing photos from their vacation and in some of the images, identical items were seen. However, despite the apparent reunion, the on-again, off-again couple is once again back off.

During an interview with E! News days ago, Farrah Abraham spoke of her back and forth relationship with her former boyfriend, claiming that because her 8-year-old daughter Sophia isn’t a fan, she isn’t “allowed” to communicate with him any longer.

“I would say I’m cordial with my ex but I’m not allowed to talk to him because Sophia doesn’t like him,” Farrah Abraham explained. “I think my daughter and I are having the times of our lives together right now and when I am [dating again] I’ll let you know.”

Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran officially called off their relationship during Teen Mom OG Season 6 but weeks later, they appeared to be back on when they traveled to Jamaica to celebrate Abraham’s birthday together. Then, just days later, they further fueled the rumors when they attended a friend’s birthday party in Las Vegas.

While Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran seemed to be giving their relationship another shot in late spring, things between them took a turn for the worse in June when Abraham began filming a new dating show for MTV.

At that point, Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran not only stopped spending time with one another but also began feuding with each other on Twitter. In fact, at one point, Saran took aim at MTV as he seemed to spoil the outcome of their upcoming show by saying that Abraham had failed to find love.

Farrah Abraham’s daughter appeared to be a fan of Simon Saran on episodes of Teen Mom OG but according to her latest comment, the child didn’t like her on-and-off boyfriend at all and now, it is unclear if they will ever reconcile.

Farrah Abraham, Sophia Abraham, and their co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, and Amber Portwood, are currently in production on the upcoming seventh season of Teen Mom OG.

