Angelina Jolie Blocking Brad Pitt From Dating? She Reportedly Still Feels ‘Possessive’

It’s been a year since the split between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Dating rumors have hounded both of them over the last 12 months, though neither has ever done so publicly. It will have to happen eventually, but how soon could that be?

Even though current interactions between the two are focused on their children, and not their relationship, a source has told Hollywood Life that Jolie doesn’t want Pitt to move on just yet.

“Even though it was Angelina’s decision to split with Brad, she still feels possessive when it comes to him, and Angelina has a jealous streak in her, so if Brad has moved on to another woman, it’s definitely going to sting. Brad and Angelina’s interactions are still all about the children. He or she will call if there is something important to discuss regarding the kids, but that’s about it. Brad and Angelina very rarely drive the children to and from each other’s houses, they have staff do that.”

Pitt may not be ready for a new relationship, either. He is currently filming the movie Ad Astra, and rumors have been flying about him and his co-star, Ruth Negga.

Pitt, 53, reportedly handpicked the Irish actress for the part. But, a source close to the film says things between the pair are “light and casual,” with no romantic relationship in the works. Any fireworks or chemistry between the two is simply just for the cameras.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie, 42, recently told the Sunday Telegraph that she “hates being single.” But, that doesn’t necessarily mean she’s ready to jump back into the dating pool. She is, however, going to be back in front of the camera soon. She will be filming the sequel to the Disney hit Maleficent soon.

As for Pitt, the source claims the actor “fears falling in love again.” And he is still “suffering from a broken heart” when it comes to Jolie. The two were together for twelve years and married for two. They also share six kids.

When it comes to their split, it has reportedly been contentious since the plane incident between Pitt and oldest son Maddox last year. In Pitt’s only interview since they announced their split, he openly took the blame for their failed relationship and even admitted that he had gone to rehab and was now sober.

Jolie, in her only interview, explained that she had taken the past year away from the public eye to let her family heal.

It would take anyone a while to get over a relationship that lasted that long, and Jolie and Pitt don’t seem to be any different from anyone else when it comes to moving on and mending a broken heart.

