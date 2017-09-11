‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: EJ DiMera Or Bo Brady Returning From The Dead?

Days of Our Lives spoilers and rumors have been working overtime as fall is in full swing in Salem. There have been many new casting announcements, big reveals, and several new storylines put into motion. However, there is one big spoiler rumor that some DOOL fans can’t seem to stop talking about, and that is former characters coming back from the dead thanks to Stefano DiMera’s henchmen, Dr. Rolf.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Dr. Rolf will soon show up in Salem, and it seems that he’ll bring a lot of drama with him. Many Days of Our Lives fans may remember that Rolf has cheated death himself, and it seems that he may be able to resurrect more people. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a new casting call had fans believing that Stefano may be returning from death, even if he’s only seen talking with his hands, much like Passions did with Alistair Crane for many years. If this is true, other dead characters could be on their way back as well, and the top two contenders are Bo Brady and EJ DiMera.

The report reveals that it seems at least one more dead Days of Our Lives character will be returning after Will Horton makes his big entrance back into Salem, and that character may be EJ DiMera. With Sami Brady returning as well, it seems that EJ is the most likely candidate to be resurrected. However, the DOOL fan base desperately wants Bo Brady to return to the NBC soap opera as well.

Does the ability to rise from the dead get passed on? Happy Father's Day to the Phoenix! #DaysDads #Days pic.twitter.com/QXMYuzbn17 — Days NBC (@Days_NBC) June 20, 2016

Bo was killed off after he returned to Hope and his family only to find out he had terminal brain cancer. He died in Hope’s arms in one of the most emotional and tragic Days of Our Lives scenes of all time. While it seems that actor Peter Reckell doesn’t want to return to the role of Bo, fans are still holding out hope that he’ll come back someday, and that he’ll reunite with the love of his life, Hope Brady, despite the fact that she’s currently engaged to Rafe Hernandez.

We all like a bad boy but which #Days badder is the best villian? Ej,Ben,Clyde or Lawrence pic.twitter.com/cz5SOvNFGD — Soap Party (@soapparty411) September 11, 2017

What are your thoughts on the crazy Days of Our Lives spoilers and rumors? Do you think EJ or Bo will ever return to Salem?

[Featured Image by David Livingston/Getty Images]