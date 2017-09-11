‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood And Boyfriend Andrew Glennon Are Still Dating, He Confirms On Instagram

Amber Portwood and her new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, faced hardships last month after it was revealed that Glennon’s ex-girlfriend had taken a restraining order out against him but, on Sunday, September 10, he confirmed they were still on.

Following rumors of an impending split, the Teen Mom OG star received a visit from her lighting technician boyfriend, who she met on the set of WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition earlier this month.

Last night, after sharing a photo and tagging himself in Indianapolis, Indiana, Andrew Glennon was asked why he was visiting the area.

“Bc that’s where boo is,” Andrew Glennon explained to one of his followers on Instagram.

While Andrew Glennon had been questioned about where he was headed after sharing a photo at the end of last week which featured an airplane, he chose to stay silent until yesterday’s post.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon’s relationship was first confirmed in August when the Teen Mom OG star posted a photo of Glennon holding a rose on her Instagram page. Weeks later, Glennon posted an image of Portwood’s daughter in the background of one of his photos and a short time after that, he shared an image of Portwood posing in what appeared to be a doorway.

Amber Portwood began dating Andrew Glennon just a short time after splitting from her controversial fiancé, Matt Baier, who failed a lie detector test in regard to another woman during the sixth season of Teen Mom OG.

Following news of Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon’s romance, rumors began swirling in regard to when their relationship began. However, despite claims of Portwood having cheated on Baier, Portwood has insisted that her romance with Glennon began after she and Baier parted ways.

Amber Portwood, her boyfriend Andrew Glennon, and her co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Taylor Baltierra, and Farrah Abraham, are currently in production on Teen Mom OG Season 7.

No word yet on a premiere date for the new installment.

