‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 19 Premiere Spoilers: Olivia Benson Faces Scandalous Accusations And More Details

Law & Order: SVU Season 19 will be explosive and controversial. In addition to Fin Tutuola (Ice-T) crossing international borders to capture a fugitive rapist, there will be a political theme. It will cause Rafael Barba (Raul Esparza) to create powerful enemies. Also, expect Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to face scandalous accusations. Find out everything that is known about the upcoming season.

Possible spoilers for the NBC television show are ahead. Do not continue reading if you prefer not to find out what will happen on the long-running series.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Fin’s secret mission to catch a sexual predator will lead him overseas. However, his actions in the season premiere episode will set off a chain of events that will cause problems for Barba. It will be a politically charged storyline, the criminal case could be at risk, and the district attorney will make some very powerful enemies.

The new showrunner previously explained that Law & Order: SVU Season 19 will not shy away from controversial storylines. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Special Victims Unit will take on cases inspired by recent hot topics. These include the Charlottesville riots and Charlie Gard. Michael Chernuchin explained the reasoning for his decision.

“Conflict. It’s just the state of the world today with everybody. Everybody’s political now and everything is political now and we want to deal with that.”

However, don’t expect the new showrunner to use his position to make a political statement. Even though he wants to shock people and get a reaction, he is not interested in sides. The controversial cases will let the viewers decide if the accused are innocent or guilty. Sometimes, there is no definitive answer.

“Because I’m not going to a choose a side. I won’t choose a side. I’m going to present both political views and let the audience decide which one is right. My goal, and I told the writers on this on the first day of our writers’ room, is at the end of every episode, I want half the audience to throw their shoes at the television and the other half to stand up and cheer.”

As for Olivia Benson, she will certainly have her struggles in Law & Order: SVU Season 19. She will find herself dealing with some drama at work. It has to do with the character Brooke Shields is portraying. However, the details are being kept under wraps for now. Fans don’t even know Shields’ character name or anything about the role. It is clear that it is somebody that Benson will have to work with, though. This much was teased in an Instagram post that Brooke shared.

These are their emojis: ???? ???? #SVU A post shared by Law & Order: SVU (@nbcsvu) on Sep 6, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

However, the most troubling difficulty for Olivia Benson is the accusations she will face. All that is known is that they are shocking and scandalous. The allegations will also feature the return of “an old friend.”

Back to work! In deep discussion with @therealmariskahargitay #BTS. A post shared by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on Sep 5, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

What do you think is going to happen with Rafael Barba and Olivia Benson in Law & Order: SVU Season 19? The premiere episode will air on September 22.

[Featured Image by Marco Garcia/Getty Images for Joyful Heart Foundation]