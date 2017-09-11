Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart To Reunite After FKA Twigs’ Rumored Cheating

Robert Pattinson has been cheated on before and that’s why he broke up with Kristen Stewart, but could history be repeating itself? A few months ago, his fiancée FKA Twigs was caught flirting with a male model in Ibiza. The sighting happened after the 31-year-old actor said in an interview that he was “kind of engaged” to his girlfriend of almost three years.

According to Mail Online, the 29-year-old songwriter was spotted gazing and standing close to Parisian Brieuc Breitenstein as they talk intently. At one point, while the “Two Weeks” singer gazed into the distance, the towering model rested his chin on her hair. The previous evening, the two wore a matching white outfit as they enjoyed the night life in Ibiza.

FKA Twigs may just be seeking comfort from her male model friend because of her troubled relationship with her fiancé. As previously reported on Inquisitr, Robert Pattinson reconnected with Kristen Stewart for career advice. However, his girlfriend got upset of their reunion and that’s why he had to call off their engagement.

“Rob really thought he and FKA would get married, but things have changed. He’s trying to get to a certain level of stardom,” an insider told Life & Style.

Pattinson reportedly believes that he can learn a lot from Stewart, and his latest effort finally paid off. The British heartthrob gained recognition for his performance in Good Times. He even got an overwhelming standing ovation when the film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Now that Twigs is allegedly out of the picture, Twilight fans are hoping to see the former lovers reunite.

There is a chance that Robert and Kristen will get back together because a source revealed that they have become very close again. Rob’s pals allegedly would love to see them together again, but the 27-year-old actress is still dating Stella Maxwell. Despite being in a relationship with the Victoria’s Secret model, Kristen revealed that she is open to dating men again.

“Some people know that they like grilled cheese and they’ll eat it every day for the rest of their lives. I want to try everything,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “If I have grilled cheese once I’m like, ‘That was cool, what’s next?'”

Kristen also confessed that she has been deeply in love with everyone she dated, including Robert. Some people thought she faked her previous relationships for publicity, but she claimed that she really embraced a duality having dated both men and women. The Personal Shopper star also explained that she was never confused or struggled, but what she wasn’t comfortable with being made fun of.

Despite the cheating scandal, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart have managed to rekindle their friendship. A source told Life & Style that the exes are talking on the phone all the time and have gotten very close. Aside from career advice, Pattinson may probably be seeking love advice from Stewart as well. While FKA appeared to have cheated on Robert with the male model, the singer is allegedly loyal and takes a commitment very seriously.

“Loyalty is a must for her in a relationship and she just wouldn’t cheat on Rob, or anyone,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

