Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx Kept Romance Secret Until Now: Reportedly Pregnant Lovebirds To Welcome Baby Girl

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been rumored to be involved in a secret romance for years, with the reports beginning just months after Holmes famously split from Tom Cruise. But Katie and Jamie succeeded so well in hiding their romantic relationship that reports about the couple consisted only of rumors and speculation. Now, Holmes and Foxx suddenly have taken off the privacy shield to expose their romance. The couple recently was seen enjoying a romantic stroll on a beach in California. And according to one new report, Katie is now flaunting her love because she’s pregnant with Jamie’s baby. Is her daughter, Suri Cruise, excited about welcoming a tiny sister or brother into the world?

Katie Holmes Reportedly Listened To Ticking Biological Clock

Photographed holding hands, Holmes and Foxx are now reported to be looking forward to having their first child as a couple. A source quoted by Yahoo Entertainment revealed that Katie is “three months along” in her pregnancy.

“Katie had always wanted to have another baby and knew her biological clock was ticking — and, at long last, it’s happening!”

The insider also revealed that Holmes already knows whether she and Jamie will be welcoming a boy or a girl. The 38-year-old actress and Foxx, 49, reportedly will be having a sister for her daughter, Suri.

A Baby Sister For Tom Cruise’s Daughter Suri

The timing apparently was planned, according to the insider, who pointed out that Katie and Jamie went public with their romance just as she reached the three-month milestone in her pregnancy. Holmes has wanted Suri to have a sibling, added the source.

“It’s just perfect timing. Katie’s always wanted a sibling for Suri and now she’ll have a little sister.”

Holmes and Tom Cruise share their 11-year-old daughter, but Katie has been the primary parent after she split from Tom in 2012 following six years of married life. It only took a year after Holmes’ divorce from Cruise for the rumors to begin that she and Foxx were dating.

Romance Confirmed, And Baby Rumors Follow

Now, after years of those rumors that Katie and Jamie were dating, the lovebirds appeared to have finally confirmed their romance. They were photographed holding hands in public as they walked along a beach in California.

Until now, seeing Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes out together as a couple was as common as a Bigfoot sighting! pic.twitter.com/dPf7VruAaH — TMZ (@TMZ) September 7, 2017

As for how Tom Cruise might feel about the alleged pregnancy, Life & Style reported that Tom feels “betrayed” by the couple’s romance. But an insider told the magazine that Holmes doesn’t care what her ex-husband thinks.

“Katie is past the point of caring about what Tom thinks about her private life.”

Fans of Holmes’ romance with Foxx seem to agree. After seeing the photos, their followers gushed on social media about the couple’s decision to go public and began to speculate that Katie was pregnant. One fan even shared a Twitter prediction.

“Wonderful 2 c #katieholmes & #jamiefoxx finally able to go public together after so long together,” wrote the fan, who then predicted a pregnancy.

Amid the pregnancy speculation, one new report focused on precisely how Jamie and Katie succeeded in keeping their romance private for so long.

Secretive Late-Night Dates Kept Romance Private For Years

“Katie and Jamie worked hard at keeping their relationship quiet for several years,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Foxx and Holmes reportedly set up frequent dates at her home that took place late at night, according to the source. The lovebirds also reportedly enjoyed overnight visits, but Jamie left early the next morning to keep their romance under cover, said the insider.

“They arranged regular, private, late-night, secret rendezvous. They enjoyed romantic, sleepovers together at her Calabasas mansion.”

Will a walk down the wedding aisle come next? Not according to the source, who said that even though Katie is “madly in love with Jamie,” she does want to get married at this point in her life.

“It’s a case of ‘if it ain’t broke don’t fix it.’ Katie loves the freedom of her relationship with Jamie,” summed up the insider.

However, if those pregnancy rumors turn out to be true, it seems as if the supposed freedom of Holmes’ romance with Foxx could be replaced by late night diaper changes and early morning feedings. Perhaps Suri Cruise will help out when she takes on the anticipated role of big sister to the new baby.

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]