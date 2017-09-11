Gwen Stefani Steps Out With Kids Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Gwen Stefani began facing a new round of pregnancy rumors earlier this month and on Sunday, she stepped out in Los Angeles.

According to a report on September 10, Gwen Stefani visited a church with 11-year-old Kingston, 9-year-old Zuma, and 3-year-old Apollo on Sunday morning as reports continue to proclaim that she is expecting her fourth child with boyfriend Blake Shelton.

In photos shared by Radar Online, Gwen Stefani looked to be her typical stylish self as she stunned in a blue and white striped button-down dress with printed high-heel pumps. Stefani was also sporting a belt at her mid-section and didn’t appear to show any signs of a baby bump.

Although Gwen Stefani didn’t appear to be pregnant, the report suggested that sources had revealed she is several months along in her fourth pregnancy after successfully undergoing in-vitro fertilization treatments earlier this year. The report also noted that Stefani and Shelton had been planning to get pregnant for months and after their alleged IVF success, Stefani reportedly cleared her schedule for the coming months.

As for Blake Shelton’s schedule, he isn’t too busy at the moment but soon, he and his co-stars, including Adam Levine, Jennifer Hudson, and Miley Cyrus, will begin tending to the ongoing duties of their roles on The Voice Season 13.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton struck up a romance with one another in 2015 as they filmed The Voice Season 9 and continued their romance after the show wrapped.

As fans may recall, Stefani and Shelton endured highly publicized divorces from Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert around the same time and bonded over their personal struggles as they worked together on the show.

Since shortly after Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton went public with their relationship in late 2015, they have continued to face allegations of pregnancies but thus far, they haven’t confirmed any plans to have children.

